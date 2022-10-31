ITV has opened voting on which of the I'm a Celebrity line-up should become Jungle VIPs – Very Isolated People – who will be spending their first night of the show stranded on an island.

While there's just under a week to go until I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens, you can already vote for which famous campmate you want to see face the first Bushtucker trial.

Fans will be able to vote via the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! app, which is usually used for voting on the Bushtucker trials and eliminations.

The line-up for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2022. ©ITV Plc

Voting is free and closes on Tuesday 1st November at 9pm, with app users able to vote up to five times.

Taking on the reality challenge this year will be Culture Club's Boy George, Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver, TV presenter Charlene White, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatundé Aléshé.

They'll be joined in the camp by Love Island's Olivia Attwood, England player Jill Scott, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and presenter Scarlette Douglas.

The ITV show is returning to Australia after two years, during which time it set up camp in Wales's Gwyrch Castle due to the COVID pandemic.

Ant and Dec will be back to host the three-week show, which will air live every night on ITV from 6th November.

Last year's season saw Emmerdale's Danny Miller crowned King of the Castle, with Coronation Street's Simon Gregson and Loose Women's Frankie Bridge as runners-up.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

