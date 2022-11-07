Ant and Dec were back Down Under after two years in Wales, swapping the cold Gwrych Castle for the humid Australian heat – but if you didn't tune in last night, then not to worry. RadioTimes.com has recapped the events from yesterday's launch show in the video below.

Sunday night's episode saw Charlene White, Jill Scott MBE and Babatúndé Aléshé become the first celebrities to arrive on the show after Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood, who were chosen as the Jungle VIPs – which actually stands for Very Isolated Persons, unbeknownst to them.

While later on, Mike Tindall, Sue Cleaver, Owen Warner, Scarlette Douglas and Boy George arrived at a separate marina with the latter two becoming Jungle VIPs, following a public vote that took place prior to the show.

As the Jungle VIPs made their way to their own special camp, either by jumping out of a helicopter in Chris and Olivia's case or rowing to shore, the remaining campmates had to take part in their first challenge of the series.

Charlene, Jill and Babatúndé took on The Ledge – a task which involved walking along a plank positioned 10,000ft in the air – however, they only won two stars after Babatúndé said, "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here."

Meanwhile, Mike, Sue and Owen went on to the Critter Cruise, facing all sorts of creepy crawlies to collect three stars for camp.

I'm a Celebrity continues tonight, however the show has already had its first withdrawal, with ITV confirming Olivia Attwood's exit from the show.

The Love Island star was forced to quit the jungle on medical grounds, with a show spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation."

Meanwhile, there are two more campmates yet to arrive as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh prepare to land in the Jungle.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

