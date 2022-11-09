The trial, called Beastly Burrows, is set to see the pair clambering through tunnels looking for stars, with sludge dropping onto them from above.

After they made their first appearance on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last night, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh are set to take part in their first Bushtucker Trial tonight – and we have an early sneak peak.

In a first-look clip of the sequence, Hancock can be seen getting covered in it and saying: "There's a load of slurry just fallen on my head." He also gets covered in what appear to be worms and other bugs.

You can watch the full clip right here now.

Hancock's arrival has been anticipated by fans of the show after it was reported that he had decided to join the series earlier this month. The MP and former Health Secretary had his Conservative Party whip suspended for going into the jungle while still being a sitting Member of Parliament.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said at the time: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies. The public, when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency."

In his introductory video on the show yesterday, Hancock said: "There are people who'll criticise a sitting MP going into the jungle, but showing that we politicians are normal human beings is actually really important."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

