The I'm a Celebrity 2022 contestants seemed to be settling into camp in last night's episode, as the ITV show approaches its fourth episode of this year's series – however, they're in for a big shock thanks to the two latest arrivals Down Under.

While episode 2 addressed Olivia Attwood leaving the show on medical grounds, episode 3 moved on swiftly, revisiting the mounting tension between Boy George and Charlene White over the newsreader taking over the camp stove.

After describing Charlene as "very controlling" to Scarlette Douglas, the Culture Club star confronted her over their roles in the campsite.

Meanwhile, Jill Scott MBE and Owen Warner kept themselves entertained by playing keepie uppie with a few rice bags tied together, before the Lioness charmed the rest of the camp with her enthusiasm for 'hot banana water' – banana skins added to hot tea in an attempt to add some flavour.

After being voted by the public to do the next Bushtucker Trial, Babatúnde Aléshé took on Horrifying Heights and surprised all of us by winning all nine stars, while the celebrities unlocked the keys to a brand new RV in camp, in which Jill and Owen got to sleep for one night.

Then the moment the nation has been waiting for arrived – Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh were officially confirmed as the I'm a Celebrities' late entries. They'll be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial, and judging by ITV's first-look at tonight's episode, we're going to see the former Health Secretary squeal in the gruesome challenge.

