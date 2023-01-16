The first six famous contestants made their debut on the ice in the season 15 premiere and with the episode ending in a public vote, we already know which of the skating stars will be in next weekend's dance-off.

ITV1's Dancing on Ice returned to our screens last night, with the 2023 line-up of skating celebrities taking to the rink on live TV.

If you missed yesterday's episode, then not to worry – we've summed up all the highlights in our recap video above.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson topped the leaderboard in last night's Dancing on Ice. ITV

Yesterday's premiere saw The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran, Liberty X's Michelle Heaton, reality star Joey Essex, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer take to the ice to perform their first numbers of the season.

Joey kicked off the evening with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, skating to Robbie Williams's cover of Mack the Knife and receiving a score of 27 from the judges. Jayne Torvill even noted that the TOWIE star had "potential" in the rink.

He was followed by Patsy and her pro Matt Evers, who were given 21 points for their routine to Black Box's Ride on Time, and Siva, who came in third place on the leaderboard for his performance to Duran Duran's Rio.

As for the tops and bottoms, Nile Wilson soared past his competitors with an impressive score of 29.5 for his routine to Harry Styles hit Sign of the Times.

Unfortunately, Michelle Heaton found herself in last place following her take on Shania Twain, with the singer becoming tearful after receiving a score of 19.

However, it was Ekin-Su who was destined for the skate-off, with the Love Islander receiving the lowest number of votes from the public.

She'll be going head-to-head with the celebrity with the least votes in heat two, which could be Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson, footballer John Fashanu, comedian Darren Harriott, Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher or Drag Race's The Vivienne.

