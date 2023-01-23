Last weekend saw the first famous six take to the ice and while Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson topped the leaderboard, it was Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who found herself in the skate-off.

The 2023 season of Dancing on Ice continued on ITV1 last night, with the remaining celebs in the 2023 line-up making their rink debut.

She was finally given the chance to fight for her place in the competition last night, with the second public vote resulting in another celebrity landing at the bottom of the rankings – but who was the first to go home?

If you missed last night's episode of Dancing on Ice, then we have you covered. You can catch up on all the highlights with our recap video above.

John Fashanu. ITV

The Vivienne kicked off episode 2 with her performance to Cher's Strong Enough, making history as the first contestant to compete in drag. She received an impressive score of 28.5, before John Fashanu took to the ice.

Unfortunately, his football-themed routine to Collapsed Lung's Eat My Goal was met with mixed reviews from the judges and the sportsman picked up a score of 19, landing at the bottom of the leaderboard,

Both Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher and comedian Darren Harriott were given scores of 26.5 for their performances, however it was Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson who delivered the night's true jaw-dropping routine.

Despite feeling nervous to perform in front of Oti Mabuse, the actress topped the leaderboard after scoring 32 points for her routine to Jessie Ware's Say You Love Me, the highest score in the competition so far.

After the second public vote of the 2023 season, John Fashanu found himself in the skate-off against Ekin-Su and while both performed a brand new routine, the judges unanimously chose to save the Love Island star following her Ariana Grande number.

Speaking about his brief time on the show, Fashanu said: "It's been great. Nevertheless, whatever happens, it has been wonderful. FA Cup final again."

There are just 10 celebrities remaining in the competition, which continues its 2023 season next Sunday on ITV1.

