But it seems as though one contestant in particular is nervous about being criticised by Oti Mabuse , who has returned as a judge for her second season of the hit ice skating show.

With our Sunday nights well and truly being consumed by Dancing on Ice , viewers look forward to the judge's opinions on the routines as much as they do the celebrity-performed choreography.

Former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson may have a musical theatre background and a hefty amount of traditional dance experience, but she's increasingly nervous about performing in front of friend Mabuse.

Stenson's husband and fellow former Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and went on to the final. He came second with partner Mabuse but because of that experience, Stenson went on to become a "fierce friend" with the former Strictly professional.

Speaking to The Sun, Stenson described the prospect of having a friend judging her performance, saying: "Thinking about it, it genuinely does give me a little bit [pretends to be sick].

"I’m really nervous and excited about what Oti is going to say. Because obviously she has danced with Danny. She’s fierce."

She continued: "She’s a fierce friend but she’s already said ‘I’m not going to hold back Carls just because we’re friends.’ I’m like, ‘No no.’

"Oti is amazing, so I want full Oti. I’m ready, well no I’m not ready for her!"

Meet the Dancing on Ice judges. ITV

Stenson performed for the first time this weekend with partner Mark Hanretty, after the previous week saw performances from Joey Essex, Patsy Palmer, Michelle Heaton and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu.

The pair were joined by other performances from Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard, John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman, Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon, and The Vivienne and Colin Grafton.

Speaking about joining the show this year, Stenson has said: "I'm so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice. I'm terrified but can't wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience."

She recently revealed that she’s also been asking her friend and former Hollyoaks co-star Jorgie Porter, who came in second place in the 2012 season of Dancing on Ice, for tips.

“She was exquisite [on the show],” Stenson said. “Jorgie is so elegant and beautiful, she was like a gorgeous fairy you put on top of the Christmas tree.

“I’ve already messaged Jorgie, actually. She said, ‘Do it. I had such a blast.’ She gave me advice, just as I gave her advice because she’s having a baby – we’ve kind of life-swapped!”

