RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for the Best Entertainment Show

To celebrate the last 12 months of terrific telly, we’re introducing the RadioTimes.com Awards – and we need you to vote for the Best Entertainment Show of the past 12 months.

With very little to do and nowhere to go during the pandemic, TV kept many of us amused, occupied and sane throughout 2020 – particularly the entertainment and reality series which persevered and adapted to the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Read on for the nominees, and be sure to vote in the poll – be quick as the poll is open between 2nd February 2021 (9am) and 14th February (5pm) so make sure you have your say.

The results of the RadioTimes.com Awards will be announced on 7th March 2021.

The Masked Singer

ITV

The Masked Singer returned on Boxing Day with its second series after launching at the beginning of 2020 and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Featuring a line-up of 12 celebs disguised in ridiculous costumes, from a huge Grandfather Clock to an animated Sausage, this wacky entertainment show has set the internet alight with wild guesses and detailed detective work from fans. With the singing celebrities completely masked up, you couldn’t ask for a better show to air during the pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

ITV

While many weren’t sure if I’m A Celebrity would go ahead this year in light of the pandemic, the long-running reality show pulled through after all, relocating from sunny New South Wales to a castle in actual North Wales. Despite the big changes, series 20 produced some stand-out moments – from Jordan North finding his happy place to Victoria Derbyshire testing out her supermarket-themed stand-up – before ‘Mama G’ Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first Queen of the Castle.

Strictly Come Dancing

Thank goodness for Strictly Come Dancing last year, which kept the nation’s spirits up while we were plunged into a second lockdown. Despite the changing restrictions, the lack of studio audience and professional Katya Jones’ positive COVID test, the cast did in fact ‘keeeeep dancing’ – with comedian and fan-favourite Bill Bailey lifting the Glitterball Trophy in December after wowing audiences with his Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight.

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4

The team behind Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off went to great lengths to deliver series 11 during the pandemic, with the cast and crew isolating for six-weeks in a self-contained biosphere to film. All that hassle was worth it however, with fans loving the cake-dropping drama and the dynamic between Noel Fielding and brand new presenter Matt Lucas.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Netflix’s reality hit Selling Sunset became a lockdown obsession for many viewers last year, with season three’s release making it one of the most-watched show of that month. Revolving around LA-based real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group, Selling Sunset follows the glamorous agents as they sell million-dollar listings whilst dealing with personal drama within the firm. Arguably one of the most-talked-about shows of 2020, Selling Sunset catapulted its cast members to fame – with Chrishell Stause taking part in the recent series of Dancing with the Stars.

Race Across the World

Let’s not forget about Race Across the World – BBC Two’s tense travel competition which captivated viewers in March last year. Narrated by Four Weddings and a Funeral’s John Hannah, series two followed five couples as they tried to reach Ushuaia – the most southerly city in the world – from Mexico City in the quickest time. During the show’s edge-of-your-seat finale, uncle and nephew duo Emon and Jamiul won the race, beating runner-ups Jen and Rob by just 20 seconds – one of the most dramatic TV moments of the year.

Taskmaster

Getty

Wacky and whimsical game show Taskmaster made its Channel 4 debut in 2020 and what a debut it was. Celebrity panellists Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring took on Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s ridiculous series 10 challenges, which involved making an upside-down film, painting a picture of a wolf and throwing eggs into a far-away frying pan. Iconic television without a doubt.

Love is Blind

When you thought dating shows couldn’t get wilder, Netflix introduced Love Is Blind – a reality series in which contestants dated one another without seeing what their date looked like. Once they were engaged, the couples would meet face-to-face for the first time and head to a couples retreat in Mexico, where they’d get to know their fiancé before the wedding day. The 11-part series, which aired in February, brought all the drama, romance and chaos you’d expect to come from an experiment of this type and kept us thoroughly entertained throughout the month of love.

