In a year where we needed it more than ever, the entertainment industry rose to the challenge of creating brilliant content despite huge challenges in 2020 – and now it’s time for us to celebrate the best shows, film and moments with the RadioTimes.com Awards!

From gripping drama and out of this world sci-fi, to laugh-out-loud comedy and the most exciting entertainment formats, we want to know which shows really stood out for you in the past 12 months.

We’re also on the search for your favourite film of the year, as well as the best TV and sporting moment.

You can find out more about the nominees by clicking the links under each category below.

Voting is now open, but be quick, as you only have until 14th February 2021 at 5pm until the polls close.

Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com on 7th March 2021 where we’ll be revealing the winners… plus, you’ll find out our “Person of the Year” the winner of our annual TV 100 list compiled with help of some of the biggest names in the TV industry, which was won last year by Phoebe Waller Bridge.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get voting!

And the nominees are…

Best Drama

Bridgerton

The Crown

Normal People

I May Destroy You

Des

Small Axe

Call the Midwife

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Doctor Who

The Mandalorian

The Boys

His Dark Materials

The Umbrella Academy

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Devs

Lucifer

Best Factual

The Last Dance

Tiger King

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

Unsolved Mysteries

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The Pharmacist

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Best Entertainment

The Masked Singer

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

Selling Sunset

Race Across the World

Taskmaster

Love is Blind

Best Comedy

Staged

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

What We Do in the Shadows

Ghosts

Best Film

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Tenet

Soul

Parasite (hit UK cinemas in 2020)

Host

Da 5 Bloods

Rocks

Best Soap

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Neighbours

Home and Away

Sporting Moment of the Year

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years

England win Six Nations eight months after the competition started

Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh world F1 title

Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in heavyweight showdown

David Marshall saves penalty to send Scotland to Euro 2020

Kyren Wilson v Anthony McGill in World Snooker Championship semi-finals

Kansas City Chiefs win first Super Bowl title in 50 years

Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win on Champions Day at Ascot

TV Moment of the Year

Nigella mispronounces “microwave”

Judi Dench slams Tennant and Sheen in Staged

“Can I have two biscuits?”

John Torode sets his kitchen on fire

Bake Off’s celebrity challenge goes awry

Strictly Come Dancing: Bill lifts the trophy

Nasty Geoff meets his maker on Coronation Street

Jordan North on I’m A Celebrity

