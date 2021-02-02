Vote now in the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 – pick your winners
The nominees have been announced...
Published:
In a year where we needed it more than ever, the entertainment industry rose to the challenge of creating brilliant content despite huge challenges in 2020 – and now it’s time for us to celebrate the best shows, film and moments with the RadioTimes.com Awards!
From gripping drama and out of this world sci-fi, to laugh-out-loud comedy and the most exciting entertainment formats, we want to know which shows really stood out for you in the past 12 months.
We’re also on the search for your favourite film of the year, as well as the best TV and sporting moment.
You can find out more about the nominees by clicking the links under each category below.
Voting is now open, but be quick, as you only have until 14th February 2021 at 5pm until the polls close.
Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com on 7th March 2021 where we’ll be revealing the winners… plus, you’ll find out our “Person of the Year” the winner of our annual TV 100 list compiled with help of some of the biggest names in the TV industry, which was won last year by Phoebe Waller Bridge.
So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get voting!
And the nominees are…
Best Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Normal People
- I May Destroy You
- Des
- Small Axe
- Call the Midwife
- The Queen’s Gambit
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- Doctor Who
- The Mandalorian
- The Boys
- His Dark Materials
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Devs
- Lucifer
Best Factual
- The Last Dance
- Tiger King
- The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- The Pharmacist
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Best Entertainment
- The Masked Singer
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- Selling Sunset
- Race Across the World
- Taskmaster
- Love is Blind
Best Comedy
- Staged
- After Life
- Friday Night Dinner
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
- Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Ghosts
Best Film
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Tenet
- Soul
- Parasite (hit UK cinemas in 2020)
- Host
- Da 5 Bloods
- Rocks
Best Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Neighbours
- Home and Away
Sporting Moment of the Year
- Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years
- England win Six Nations eight months after the competition started
- Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh world F1 title
- Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in heavyweight showdown
- David Marshall saves penalty to send Scotland to Euro 2020
- Kyren Wilson v Anthony McGill in World Snooker Championship semi-finals
- Kansas City Chiefs win first Super Bowl title in 50 years
- Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win on Champions Day at Ascot
TV Moment of the Year
- Nigella mispronounces “microwave”
- Judi Dench slams Tennant and Sheen in Staged
- “Can I have two biscuits?”
- John Torode sets his kitchen on fire
- Bake Off’s celebrity challenge goes awry
- Strictly Come Dancing: Bill lifts the trophy
- Nasty Geoff meets his maker on Coronation Street
- Jordan North on I’m A Celebrity
