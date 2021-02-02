RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for your TV Moment of the Year

It’s time for the RadioTimes.com Awards and we need you to vote for your favourite TV Moment of the Year.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve all consumed more TV than ever before as the national pandemic has kept us indoors.

As a result, we’ve all watched some pretty hilarious gaffes and memorable TV moments like working from home disasters, hilarious mispronunciation and baking-gone-wrong.

Read on for the nominees, and be sure to vote in the poll – hurry, as the poll is open between 2nd February 2021 (9am) and 14th February (5pm) so make sure you have your say.

The results of the RadioTimes.com Awards will be announced on 7th March 2021.

Get voting!

Nigella Lawson mispronounces microwave

Just when we thought we’d quite literally heard – and seen – it all in 2020, Nigella Lawson was on hand to prove us wrong. During an episode of her show, Cook, Eat, Repeat, the famous chef was teaching viewers how to make a “brown butter colcannon” (a fancy mashed potato dish to you and me), when she pronounced a microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay”. Lawson since cleared up it was a family joke, but we’re willing to bet there are thousands of people heating up their soup in the “mee-cro-wah-vay” in 2021.

Judi Dench has some words of advice for the Staged duo

David Tennant and Michael Sheen playing exaggerated versions of themselves (actors) in 2020 trying to get work is already hilarious, but add in Dame Judi Dench and you’ve got a work of art. Tennant and Sheen aren’t exactly enthusiastic about their new role in a play, and Dench is on hand to remind them they have said yes to a job so they should “stop f**king about” and “do the bloody job”. That’s them (and us) told.

“Can I have two biscuits?”

Ah, working from home struggles. It hasn’t been easy to balance work and life in 2020 and Sky News journalist Deborah Haynes was the epitome of this. As the Foreign Affairs Editor spoke about a potential change in Hong Kong law, her son popped his head through the door and asked for two biscuits. Innocent, hilarious, and completely relatable.

Watch the clip here.

John Torode sets his kitchen on fire

Even professional chefs have kitchen accidents, and none more dramatic than John Torode during a routine This Morning appearance. The pandemic meant he would have to present his cooking segment from his own kitchen while self-shooting. With a lot to think about, and a top-quality meal to prepare, Torode takes his eye off the ball for just a second and all of a sudden, a (surprisingly ferocious) fire erupts on his stove, all thanks to a pesky tea towel. We’ve all been there, John!

Bake Off’s Freddie Mercury cake has the nation in hysterics

The nation let our a collective gasp when Laura’s Freddie Mercury cake was revealed to the world during the opening episode of Great British Bake Off 2020. It’s safe to say the opening Showstopper ,which challenged the bakers with recreating celebrity profiles, went a little awry – but it was hysterical for everyone at home and truly launched a thousand memes.

Bill Bailey wins Strictly Come Dancing

When the pandemic hit, it seemed like Strictly Come Dancing would be a complete no-go, with all its physical contact, closeness and huge team production. The BBC went out of its way to not only secure a fantastic line-up, but also make sure it was as safe as possible to go ahead (largely) unscathed. And the best of all? It was won by dancing amateur Bill Bailey who was so lovely and relatable, by the end of the series it seemed like the whole nation was cheering him on. Well done, Bill!

Watch the clip here.

Geoff Metcalfe meets his maker on Coronation Street

We all love to see the demise of a good soap villain, and there were none worse than Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) on Coronation Street. The abusive husband had been torturing his wife Yasmeen for years, but it all thankfully came to an end on the couple’s rooftop. Gravity hit like a tonne of bricks for Geoff, and he was sent tumbling into Yasmeen’s chicken coop – and the nation let out a collective cheer.

Jordan North visits his happy place

What should you do when you’re in a pit filled with snakes on I’m A Celebrity? Take heed from Jordan North and visit your “happy place”, which in his case is Burnley F.C.’s home, Turf Moor. Poor North was made to face his fears on I’m A Celeb, as he became the contestant everyone loved to see take on the trials – but, his happy place trick worked a treat, as he eventually found he could do a lot more than he thought. Albeit at the cost of our ear drums as he screamed “TURF MOOR” every second.

Watch the clip here.

Vote in all categories, including TV Moment of the Year below:

Find out more about the other RadioTimes.com Awards categories here:

