RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for the Best Comedy

We’ve all been in need of some light relief this past year, and various comedy shows have stepped in to provide exactly that. Now, it’s your chance to pick the best of the best.

It’s time for the RadioTimes.com Awards, and we need you to vote in the Best Comedy category.

Read on for the nominees, and be sure to vote in the poll – hurry as the poll is open between 2nd February 2021 (9am) and 14th February (5pm) so make sure you have your say before the vote closes.

The results of the RadioTimes.com Awards will be announced on 7th March 2021.

Staged

BBC

David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunited for Staged season two earlier this year, in which they followed up the success of their BBC One lockdown comedy with a second instalment – albeit one with a big (and extremely meta) twist.

The first season helped us all get through the first lockdown last year, featuring the Good Omens co-stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves and rehearsing for a play via Zoom.

After Life

In After Life, The Office creator Ricky Gervais combines pathos with his trademark humour in this funny, often uplifting black comedy series about a small-town newspaper reporter (Gervais) who is struggling to cope following the death of his beloved wife from breast cancer.

However, his plan to punish the world before dying by suicide is thwarted by the residents of the fictional Tambury, who strive to make him a better person.

Friday Night Dinner

Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, and Tom Rosenthal star in the hilarious, often cringe-worthy comedy Friday Night Dinner, about a Jewish family who meet up together each Friday for Shabbat, and in the process often revert to the same dynamics they had when the boys were teenagers.

The family often play practical jokes on one another, or, in Dad’s case, strip topless at any given opportunity.

Schitt’s Creek

CBC

Schitt’s Creek is created by American Pie star Eugene Levy (who plays dad Johnny) and his real life son Dan (who plays David), and so far has five acclaimed seasons in its rearview, with the sixth and final season on its way.

The comedy follows filthy-rich Rose family who wind up losing their money, forcing them to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek (previously purchased by Johnny as a joke) and into Rosebud Motel.

Ted Lasso

Apple

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) as the titular American football coach who heads to England to teach ‘soccer’ in this transatlantic comedy.

The actor, who originated the bumbling role as part of a NBC Sports sketch, co-wrote the show’s pilot with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence (who also stars).

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker retuned for a one-off Antiviral Wipe quarantine special last year in May, with a look back at what we’d been watching during lockdown.

In addition to Brooker himself, cult character Philomena Cunk (played by After Life‘s Diane Morgan) also guested during the special episode.

What We Do in the Shadows

BBC

What We Do In The Shadows, returning later this year for a third season, follows a coven of vampires in Staten Island, and has attracted some big-name guest stars, including the likes of Mark Hamill and Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll.

The main cast comprises of Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker), Matt Berry (Toast of London) and Natasia Demetriou (The Big Flower Fight) star as Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja, all immortals living together in an endlessly annoying flat share.

Ghosts

BBC

From the creators of Horrible Histories, BBC comedy Ghosts features an ensemble cast playing a group of ghosts who all haunt a large, largely empty mansion – an easy job until a new couple inherit the house, with plans to renovate the historic home. But of course, it’s already occupied – and its ghostly inhabitants have something to say about the plans…

Vote in all categories, including Best Comedy below:

Find out more about the other RadioTimes.com Awards categories here:

