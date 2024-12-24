Woman of Stone stars Éanna Hardwicke and Phoebe Horn as the central couple, Jack and Laura, while Celia Imrie plays E Nesbit herself, who tells the story. But who else stars in this year's story and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Éanna Hardwicke as Jack Lorimer

Phoebe Horn as Laura Lorimer

Celia Imrie as Edith Nesbit

Monica Dolan as Mrs Dorman

Mawaan Rizwan as Dr Zubin

Éanna Hardwicke plays Jack Lorimer

Éanna Hardwicke as Jack Lorimer in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone BBC/Adorable Media/Rory Mulvey

Who is Jack Lorimer? Jack is an aspiring artist who recently got married to Laura. The couple are settling into a small cottage in a quiet village, but their idyll is overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper, Mrs Dorman.

Hardwicke has described Jack as "a bit of a dandy and not a good man".

He said of the character: "I was drawn to the fact that he is a bohemian type - and for whatever reason maybe you might be less likely to suspect someone like that of being abusive and controlling. He is a wolf in (sort of) sheep’s clothing.

"He has a charm, and a schtick which passes muster with some but which sharper eyes can see through. And behind closed doors he’s a different man altogether. So I thought it was a very truthful and strong choice in the writing."

Where have I seen Éanna Hardwicke? Hardwicke is perhaps best-known for his role in last year's BBC drama The Sixth Commandment, while he has also had roles in series such as Normal People, Smother, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Doll Factory and A Very Royal Scandal.

When it comes to films, he has appeared in Vivarium and About Joan, and has a role in next year's William Tell.

Phoebe Horn plays Laura Lorimer

Phoebe Horn as Laura Lorimer in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone BBC/Adorable Media/Rory Mulvey

Who is Laura Lorimer? Laura is a writer and Jack's new wife, whose life in a quiet village is disrupted by Mrs Dorman's warnings.

Horn said of her character: "I reckon she’s a far more successful writer than her husband sells her to be, so as not to feel emasculated by her relentless bread-winning. Mark [Gatiss] has very delicately brought the fat to the surface of a simple soup by turning the temperature up on Nesbit’s limited description and dialogue for Laura. In her silence is a darkness.

"So for this retelling, she is more clearly very bruised and misused by Jack. His abusive behaviour becomes worse as he grows more paranoid. Laura represents those abused of their youth, empathy and honesty: an ongoing cultural, universal injustice. In my head, she has so much love to give and it largely falls on deaf ears, until she meets Zubin. In another life… sigh."

Where have I seen Phoebe Horn? Horn has previously appeared in an episode of Call the Midwife.

Celia Imrie plays Edith Nesbit

Celia Imrie as Edith Nesbit in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone BBC/Adorable Media/Rory Mulvey

Who is Edith Nesbit? Edith is a version of the writer behind the story Man Size in Marble, upon which Woman of Stone has been based.

Where have I seen Celia Imrie? Imrie is known for starring in a number of movies including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, St Trinian's, Nanny McPhee and Calendar Girls. She will also have a main role in next year's adaptation of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club.

The star has also appeared in a handful of TV series including After You've Gone, Patrick Melrose, Keeping Faith, Better Things and The Diplomat.

Monica Dolan plays Mrs Dorman

Monica Dolan as Mrs Dorman in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone BBC/Adorable Media/Kieran McGuigan

Who is Mrs Dorman? Mrs Dorman is Jack and Laura's housekeeper who warns them of a local superstition, and the legend of the village church’s tomb effigies – a pair of marble knights who are said to rise from their slabs on Christmas Eve.

Dolan said of her character: "Well, (I probably would say this!) I believe it is Mrs Dorman’s story and that it is she who is the woman of stone. She is very guarded, watchful and perceptive and, I suppose, can appear quite brittle, but I was actually very aware of her fundamental gentleness and empathy for those who are more vulnerable and need protection.

"Mr Dorman has beaten her, I think, so she is hyper-aware of those signals in the relationships of those she sees around her. She is a creative and superb cook as well as a natural as a storyteller, but she is always careful of boundaries: there is something inhibited about her nature. She has been curbed. She does not fight but she resists, and she uses what means she has in a covert and subtle way but to decisive effect.

"Mrs Dorman believes solidly in the supernatural, she sees it as something tangible, to be revered, and potentially harmful - something to be managed but undeniable. From her standpoint, those who do not take matters beyond themselves seriously do so at their peril. Mrs Dorman is damaged beyond repair and her world view is cast."

Where have I seen Monica Dolan? Dolan is known for her roles in series including Wolf Hall, Vanity Fair, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Black Mirror, The Change, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, W1A, Inside No 9 and Sherwood.

She has also had roles in films including Never Let Me Go, Sightseers, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Pride, Eye in the Sky, Cyrano, The Dig, Empire of Light and Typist Artist Pirate King.

Mawaan Rizwan plays Dr Zubin

Mawaan Rizwan as Dr Zubin in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone BBC/Adorable Media/Rory Mulvey

Who is Dr Zubin? Zubin is a local doctor who regularly visits his patient, Edith.

Rizwan said of Zubin: "What I found interesting about Zubin is that he lives in a town where most of the folks rely on him, yet he’s often made to feel like the outsider. I think he's desperate to connect and so when he meets Edith (and in turn Laura) he sees a kindred spirit."

Where have I seen Mawaan Rizwan? Rizwan is known for appearing on Taskmaster, as well as for his roles in series including Juice, Vera, Next of Kin and Two Weeks to Live. He also appeared in a 2023 Doctor Who sketch for Children in Need.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on BBC Two and iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10:15pm.

