That will then be followed by its second (and final) episode, airing the next evening, Thursday 2nd January at 8pm on ITV1.

Earlier this year, the synopsis details for the episodes were unveiled, revealing there is plenty in store for Vera.

As per the synopsis: "In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope is called to the banks of the Tyne where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers.

"A tangled web of a broken relationship, secret love, grudges, regret, and fraud begins to emerge – has our former inmate been served cold justice, or does his death run deeper?

"The final episode brings Vera back to a familiar place when a body is found at the foot of legendary local stones The Dark Wives – with memories of childhood in the background, Vera must work hard to uncover the mystery of why a bright young student would be violently attacked and left so far from home."

"This poignant episode weaves together past and present and makes for a compelling and emotional farewell."

Brenda Blethyn as Vera Stanhope in Vera season 13. ITV

David Leon will be reprising his role as DI Joe Ashworth, along with Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, who will all be joining Brenda Blethyn's final Vera outing.

The news that Vera would be coming to an end was announced back in April, with Blethyn hanging up DCI Vera Stanhope's iconic trench coat and hat one last time.

Blethyn said in a statement at the time: "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I’m sad to be saying cheerio.

"But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role.

"The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous, and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared, nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Read more:

Fans won't have to say goodbye to Vera too quickly, though, with a celebratory documentary entitled Vera, Farewell Pet also coming to ITV1 on Friday 3rd January at 9pm.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the final series, viewers will "discover the enduring appeal of the show and its profound impact on the cast, crew, and fans alike".

According to ITV, the documentary "offers fans a final chance to say 'farewell pet' to Vera, one of television's most beloved detectives".

Vera season 14 will arrive on Wednesday 1st January at 8pm on ITV1. Previous episodes are available to watch on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

