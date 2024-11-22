Bad Sisters' Claes Bang in new teaser for star-studded William Tell epic
RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive clip from the new film, which is releasing in January.
While fans are enjoying this season of Bad Sisters, there's no doubt that there's a notable Claes Bang-shaped hole, after his villainous character's demise in season 1.
Thankfully, viewers don't have to wait long to see him in a brand-new leading role, as he leads BAFTA Award-winning director Nick Hamm's new film, William Tell, which is being released in cinemas on 10th January 2025.
The film brings to life the legendary tale of the 14th century marksman, who at the start is seen as a peaceful hunter, thrust into the heart of the resistance when the Austrian Empire invades Switzerland.
Now, RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive new clip from the film, which sees William facing off against the Austrians after his son is threatened. The tense clip sees William's allies rising up as he is about to be taken away to prison.
You can watch the clip above right now.
Alongside Bang, William Tell also stars Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction II), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Sir Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), Jonah Hauer-King (Doctor Who), Sir Ben Kingsley (The Thursday Murder Club), Emily Beecham (1899), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Decameron) and Rafe Spall (Trying).
Director Nick Hamm has previously been behind films such as The Journey and Gigi & Nate, while he has also directed episodes of shows including White Lines and Full Circle.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As well as his role in Bad Sisters, Bang is known for starring in series including The Outlaws, The New Look and Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's three-part adaptation of Dracula.
When it comes to his film roles, he recently appeared in The Northman, another historical epic which also starred Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman.
Read more:
- Gladiator 2's Connie Nielsen on how Paul Mescal brings "deeper story" than Russell Crowe
- Joy star Bill Nighy hopes film fixes "bewildering" lack of recognition for Jean Purdy
William Tell is in cinemas on 10th January 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.