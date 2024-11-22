The film brings to life the legendary tale of the 14th century marksman, who at the start is seen as a peaceful hunter, thrust into the heart of the resistance when the Austrian Empire invades Switzerland.

Now, RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive new clip from the film, which sees William facing off against the Austrians after his son is threatened. The tense clip sees William's allies rising up as he is about to be taken away to prison.

You can watch the clip above right now.

Claes Bang on the official William Tell poster. Altitude

Alongside Bang, William Tell also stars Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction II), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Sir Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), Jonah Hauer-King (Doctor Who), Sir Ben Kingsley (The Thursday Murder Club), Emily Beecham (1899), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Decameron) and Rafe Spall (Trying).

Director Nick Hamm has previously been behind films such as The Journey and Gigi & Nate, while he has also directed episodes of shows including White Lines and Full Circle.

As well as his role in Bad Sisters, Bang is known for starring in series including The Outlaws, The New Look and Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's three-part adaptation of Dracula.

When it comes to his film roles, he recently appeared in The Northman, another historical epic which also starred Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman.

William Tell is in cinemas on 10th January 2025.

