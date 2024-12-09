"When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn't resist!"

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: "For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans."

But when can you watch the episodes? And what does Thomas has in store for us?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas special.

This year's Call the Midwife Christmas special has two parts.

Part 1 has been confirmed for 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Part 2 will follow on Boxing Day at 7:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Call the Midwife Christmas special cast: Who's returning?

The cast of Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

The returning cast is as follows:

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

Call the Midwife Christmas special plot: What's it about?

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife. BBC/Nealstreet Productions

All of the "well-loved characters" will be back for the two-parter, which picks up in Christmas 1969.

The midwives are "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to", while Poplar also welcomes a funfair, which adds "a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape".

But there will be challenges, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu, not to mention an escaped prisoner.

As the neighbourhood prepares for a carol concert, "fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins".

Elsewhere, "the Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal, Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas".

Violet also has her hands full hosting a mince pie competition, "but the Buckles' preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil".

Call the Midwife Christmas special trailer: Is it available to watch?

Not yet - watch this space for updates.

Part 1 of the Call the Midwife Christmas special will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part 2 arrives on Boxing Day at 7:30pm.

Part 1 of the Call the Midwife Christmas special will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part 2 arrives on Boxing Day at 7:30pm.