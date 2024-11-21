Season 2 will see Linda (Bridget Christie) faced with the repercussions of the lies she has told to the forest community, along with losing the Mother Tree, and the arrival of her husband Steve, who has come to bring her home – leaving Linda's future in the forest uncertain.

While Linda may have only been Eel Queen for a day, something has changed in her and she isn't done yet... She's only just started!

Jerome Flynn as Pig Man and Bridget Christie as Linda. Channel 4

The comedy-drama first debuted on Channel 4 back in 2023, centred around Linda who felt as though she was having an existential crisis and was convinced she had early onset dementia until she went to her GP, who informed her she was actually experiencing the menopause.

Bridget Christie as Linda, Laura Checkley as Theresa, Susan Lynch as Agnes. Channel 4

With that in mind, she hopped on her old Triumph motorbike in search of an identity and purpose on a cross-country journey.

Omid Djalili as Steve. Channel 4

Based on the first look images, Bridget is getting up to all sorts and as the synopsis for season 2 hints at a "huge impact" a decision Linda makes will have on the town... and Steve.

While an exact release date for The Change season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there is plenty of excitement ahead in the new year!

The Change season 2 is coming to Channel 4 in 2025.

