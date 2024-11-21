Taskmaster star Bridget Christie unveils first look at The Change season 2 – and release window confirmed
We're headed back to the forest!
Bridget Christie's comedy, The Change, is making its way back to Channel 4 with a brand new season in 2025 – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!
The new season will see Susan Lynch (Eel Sister Agnes), Tanya Moodie (DJ Joy), Liza Tarbuck (Siobhan), Jim Howick (The Verderer), Jerome Flynn, (Pig Man), Paul Whitehouse (Tony) and Omid Djalili (Steve) all returning as their characters, with Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists) joining the cast as Eel Sister Theresa.
Season 2 will see Linda (Bridget Christie) faced with the repercussions of the lies she has told to the forest community, along with losing the Mother Tree, and the arrival of her husband Steve, who has come to bring her home – leaving Linda's future in the forest uncertain.
While Linda may have only been Eel Queen for a day, something has changed in her and she isn't done yet... She's only just started!
The comedy-drama first debuted on Channel 4 back in 2023, centred around Linda who felt as though she was having an existential crisis and was convinced she had early onset dementia until she went to her GP, who informed her she was actually experiencing the menopause.
With that in mind, she hopped on her old Triumph motorbike in search of an identity and purpose on a cross-country journey.
Based on the first look images, Bridget is getting up to all sorts and as the synopsis for season 2 hints at a "huge impact" a decision Linda makes will have on the town... and Steve.
While an exact release date for The Change season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there is plenty of excitement ahead in the new year!
The Change season 2 is coming to Channel 4 in 2025.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.