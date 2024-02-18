Call the Midwife will return on Sunday 25th February at 8pm, with the finale airing on 3rd March.

It's been an eventful season so far, with Matthew's financial woes placing great strain on his relationship with Trixie – and possibly even endangering the future of Nonnatus House.

"It was fascinating and a complete surprise [that they're having financial troubles]," said Helen George, who plays Trixie. "Heidi [Thomas, creator] wrote these incredible storylines about how they can carry on in their relationship, or can't, because she [Trixie] thinks she's marrying something completely different and she enjoys the title of Lady Aylward.

"She enjoys the shutting down of department stores so she can just on a whim go and shop. She loves that part of it."

Olly Rix, who plays Matthew, added: "He enjoys giving that to her, as well. As a man of that time, it’s really punishing for him to not be able to just freely give, and have to privately and quietly deal with that.

"And what you see happen in series 13, particularly towards the end, is that they communicate a lot but the comprehension totally breaks down."

He continued: "No matter how often they're talking, no matter how much they're trying to get things together, you're watching two people just keep missing each other. And it's heartbreaking."

April Rae Hoang as May Tang in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

And they're not the only ones who have faced great challenges in the current chapter of the show.

Fan favourite Fred experienced a harrowing brush with death after contracting tuberculosis, while May Turner very nearly drowned during a trip to the seaside, which has put her future with her adoptive family at risk following concern from her birth mother in Hong Kong.

There might only be a couple of episodes remaining in season 13, but expect plenty of drama ahead.

Season 13 of Call the Midwife returns on Sunday 25th February at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

