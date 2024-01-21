He initially thought nothing of it and continued with his day, but over time his health began to deteriorate.

During a visit to Nonnatus House, Trixie patched him up, and she also asked him if he was up to date with all of his jabs.

Distracted by Violet and her ambitions to become mayor, he absentmindedly answered "yes", but he hadn't received a jab since his time in the army and a short time later, Fred collapsed and was unable to move.

Read more:

The cut on his hand, which appeared minor when he was first injured, had become "severely infected".

"And what's more, I think you might have tetanus," said Trixie, a concerned expression on her face.

"That can be fatal," added pupil midwife Joyce.

"If he had come to us when he cut his hand, we could have given him the jab immediately," Dr Turner said when later given a full rundown on Fred's condition.

"The spores for tetanus are everywhere, especially in soil."

Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE) and Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI) in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney

Despite being given penicillin and the best treatment possible in the circumstances, Fred's health deteriorated further. His breathing had become intensely laboured after he developed aspiration pneumonia, which prompted his move to intensive care, where he was put on a ventilator.

That allowed him to settle, but he was still in a precarious position and was unresponsive, despite Violet's heartfelt words of encouragement.

But miraculously, during a hospital visit from Reggie and Sister Monica Joan, his hands and feet began to move as his eyes opened. In time, he was able to talk.

"The Lord has expressed his gracious will, and Fred has recovered his bodily health," announced Sister Monica to Nonnatus House as they all breathed a sigh of relief.

Fred Buckle would live to see another day.

Full recovery will, of course, take some time, but thankfully, Fred isn't set to leave Call the Midwife anytime soon.

And with Violent recently elected mayor of Poplar after seeing off slum landlord Bill Regan, there's plenty to celebrate.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sundays. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.