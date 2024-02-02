Well, it looks as though things are set to get even more tense for the duo, as we can reveal in an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com from the upcoming episode.

In the video, we see Trixie is excited after passing her driving exam and, parking the car, asks Matthew about going to a showroom as soon as possible to go car shopping.

"It might be a good idea to build your confidence before we rush to buy another car," he responds.

But just as Trixie is trying to persuade her husband, Violet knocks on the car window. She's been looking for Matthew and asks whether he's heard about her excursion, which is "the talk of Poplar", according to Trixie.

Talking about how things are "going swimmingly", Violet then admits that there's been a "shortfall with funds", saying that they're now "reliant on the philanthropy of generous souls such as yourself", looking towards Matthew.

Just as he's about to protest, Trixie states that he'd be delighted to help, hands him the keys and steps out of the car, leaving a forlorn-looking Matthew in the vehicle. What exactly could be troubling him?

More recently, some of the Call the Midwife cast revealed their thoughts about the pair's fighting at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024.

Cast members Renee Bailey (Joyce), Zephryn Taitte (Cyril), Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica) and Natalie Quarry (Rosalind) all revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com their thoughts about the simmering tensions between Matthew and Trixie.

Bailey said: "I feel like, solely as a viewer, the recent episode, it’s just like, wow. For newlyweds, it feels like quite a sudden twist, but also quite realistic in the, sort of, I guess, things where you lock heads, being a newlywed in work at that time.

"But, solely as a viewer, it's very interesting, the tumultuous journey that they're going on."

Taitte also said: "I don't see it as a deterioration of their relationship. To echo what you said, basically, it’s like, yeah, everyone goes through stuff, right? So I guess we'll just wait to see how it unfolds, more than anything."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024.

