Nancy star Megan Cusack attended the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 on Tuesday 30th January, and spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about her initial thoughts on reading the emotional scenes coming up for her character.

"I remember reading it, and I was like, 'Oh my God'. You get, like, a little bit of backstory on you as a person, but you don't always know the full ins and outs. So reading the script, it was like, ‘Oh my God’. And then when she goes and she meets the woman in the house, it was very emotional.

"And the woman who played [Kathleen, played by Mary Larkin], she was amazing, she was gorgeous. Yeah, it was very emotional.

More like this

"I haven't watched it yet, but I did get a message from my friend who said that it made her cry. So that’s what I take. I don’t look at any reactions on Twitter because people are mean."

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) and Kathleen Flanagan (Mary Larkin) in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Cusack also described filming the scene in which Nancy visits Kathleen, saying: "So, you know, on that day where we're filming a lot of that, it says 'cry' in the script. So you're like, ‘that's a lot of pressure’.

"And suddenly we're, like, outside and there's a bird going off in the background, there's a car running through, and I was like, ‘Well, how am I supposed to cry when there's all this noise going on?’

Read more:

"And then I look at Georgie Glen, who obviously plays Miss Higgins, who I adore. She's my gal, her, Bassett, gals. And she's so amazing, and she really just, like, settled me and grounded me.

"And so I hope we got what we needed. Obviously, I don't watch it, because I can’t watch myself, but she was happy, so I was happy. That's the main line, and the director was happy, so I was happy.

"You can't dwell on it. It’s that thing, you can feel something and it doesn't translate. And then sometimes you don't feel anything and it really translates. And the director says, that was amazing. So you go ‘yep, I trust you. I believe you. There we go’."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.