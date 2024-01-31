Call the Midwife star on Nancy’s devastating discovery: “It’s emotional”
Megan Cusack was speaking at this year's Radio Times Covers Party.
Nancy's story took an emotional turn in Call the Midwife last Sunday, as Nancy tracked down one of the nuns at the convent where she grew up.
She learned from the nun, now going by her birth name of Kathleen Flanagan, that her mother had given her to the convent's care because she and her entire family had tuberculosis – something Nancy had come to suspect earlier in the episode. Kathleen suggests that Nancy was the only one to survive either because of natural immunity or vaccination.
Nancy star Megan Cusack attended the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 on Tuesday 30th January, and spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about her initial thoughts on reading the emotional scenes coming up for her character.
"I remember reading it, and I was like, 'Oh my God'. You get, like, a little bit of backstory on you as a person, but you don't always know the full ins and outs. So reading the script, it was like, ‘Oh my God’. And then when she goes and she meets the woman in the house, it was very emotional.
"And the woman who played [Kathleen, played by Mary Larkin], she was amazing, she was gorgeous. Yeah, it was very emotional.
"I haven't watched it yet, but I did get a message from my friend who said that it made her cry. So that’s what I take. I don’t look at any reactions on Twitter because people are mean."
Cusack also described filming the scene in which Nancy visits Kathleen, saying: "So, you know, on that day where we're filming a lot of that, it says 'cry' in the script. So you're like, ‘that's a lot of pressure’.
"And suddenly we're, like, outside and there's a bird going off in the background, there's a car running through, and I was like, ‘Well, how am I supposed to cry when there's all this noise going on?’
"And then I look at Georgie Glen, who obviously plays Miss Higgins, who I adore. She's my gal, her, Bassett, gals. And she's so amazing, and she really just, like, settled me and grounded me.
"And so I hope we got what we needed. Obviously, I don't watch it, because I can’t watch myself, but she was happy, so I was happy. That's the main line, and the director was happy, so I was happy.
"You can't dwell on it. It’s that thing, you can feel something and it doesn't translate. And then sometimes you don't feel anything and it really translates. And the director says, that was amazing. So you go ‘yep, I trust you. I believe you. There we go’."
