She revealed: "I think that Roz kind of faces some struggles with how invested she gets with patients and how much time she wishes... I feel like she should take on them, but [it's] maybe to the detriment of her own wellbeing.

"Also, her tendency to kind of run into things and say things that maybe she shouldn't have said, like in the previous episode with Sister Monica Joan, she kind of just says stuff without thinking about it, that maybe is not the best thing to say.

"I think that that comes up here and there - things for her to sit back and think about, for sure."

Returning to our screens for its 13th season, Call the Midwife continues to grip viewers with its topical storylines and comfort watch feel, and this season has also seen the arrival of new student midwives, Rosalind and Joyce (played by Renee Bailey).

As mentioned by Quarry, last week's episode saw her student midwife come under her three month review, with Sisters Julienne and Shelagh and Nurse Crane all delighted with the scheme and how well Rosalind and Joyce are getting on.

However, they did all note that both pupils have areas of practice that would benefit from improvement, with one of Rosalind's being self-confidence. Will Rosalind manage to turn it around and improve in that area?

We'll have to wait and see, but it certainly seems as though the newcomer is getting close to her patients – but could it be to her later detriment?

As is often the case with the beloved BBC series, sometimes these things have a habit of rearing their heads later down the line.

Previously speaking about her character to Radio Times magazine, Quarry said: "She’s honest, loyal, open and kind, emotionally invested in other people – perhaps too much – and excited and grateful to be part of Nonnatus House.

"She has had quite a closeted upbringing, but has the attitude of 'just got to get on with it' – which is quite British, and probably good for her job."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024.

