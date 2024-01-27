She was joined by some of the stars of the BBC period drama, with actress Helen George giving her take on her character Trixie's development as the show moves into the year 1969.

"This year, in terms of costumes, it's really exciting because we're in '69, so we're just starting to see the start of the '70s fashion," she said. "We're really coming away from the higher hemlines and we're going towards the flared trouser, the longer collars.

"And so Trixie's wardrobe has really evolved this year as well because she's become a wife and because she's spending Matthew's money on her own clothes," she laughed. And she's got some really beautiful outfits, but this year they're much more tailored. She's got fewer clothes but the clothes she's got are beautifully designed and beautifully made.

"There's a real sort of a chicness to her wardrobe this year that I'm enjoying."

Costume designer Luxton explained: "So the difference with Trixie this season is that Trixie has married into aristocracy. She's now Lady Aylward, so she needs to just kind of have that life."

Noting how Trixie previously relied on a clothing allowance from an aunt in Portofino, she said the character had, prior to her marriage, been spending her money on clothing that was more "cheap and throwaway", adding: "As the '60s had become; it had become much more about fast fashion."

"But I think she's moved into a period where she is buying clothes to build a wardrobe. And although she does have some cute things that come in, they're more expensive and less frivolous but more gorgeous."

Next up: Nanci Corrigan (Megan Cusack).

"Nancy has changed quite a lot," Luxton said. "Because she's gone from being a single mum with her daughter living away from her, to having her daughter living with her in Nonnatus House. So she's now a full-time mum and she's working and she's maturing."

Nonetheless, Nancy's wardrobe remains "fun": "She's never going to give up that passion for fashion. She's always going to want to put on something a bit colourful and crazy," Luxton added.

Moving on to Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion), Luxton said the costume department had "a lot of fun" with the character.

"She's got a very specific colour palette," the designer explained. "Of course, violet and purples and pinks and greens.

"We've built up from her being a shopkeeper, so she's definitely got a more structured shopkeeper's look. We've done her in tunic dresses and blouses and she wears those quite consistently when she's in the shop."

Call the Midwife's Violet BBC

When she's not in the shop, Luxton said, Violet leans more into tailoring, with a hat and suits, with her love for a good headpiece being based in her beginning as a milliner.

Luxton also went on to walk fans through the sartorial decisions behind new characters Joyce (Renee Bailey) and Rosalind (Natalie Quarry), before actress Laura Main also chipped in to discuss her character, Shelagh Turner.

Call the Midwife continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

