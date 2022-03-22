The live-action coming-of-age comedy series , titled Wednesday, will centre around the kooky daughter of the family, previously played by Lisa Loring on TV and Christina Ricci in the films.

Addams Family fans, prepares yourselves: a spin-off drama is coming to Netflix, courtesy of legendary director Tim Burton.

You actress Jenna Ortega will lead the cast in the title role, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will play Wednesday’s famous parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Ricci will also feature in the show in an as-yet-undisclosed role (read more on this below).

Netflix's Director of Original Series, Teddy Biaselli, has spoken out about having Burton on board to helm the story.

“We got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series,” he said in a statement.

“Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deetz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday on Netflix.

Wednesday Netflix release date speculation

While we know Wednesday will be coming to Netflix soon, it's not yet clear when it will arrive.

It looks like we're in for something kooky and spooky – and certainly well worth the wait.

Wednesday Netflix cast

Jenna Ortega in You Netflix

In May 2021, Netflix announced that Jenna Ortega, who is best known for her role as tech-savvy teen Ellie Alves in the second season of Netflix psychological thriller You, will lead the cast of the upcoming series as the title character.

Ortega has also starred in the most recent Scream movie, X, Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, Stuck in the Middle and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Ortega shared a picture of herself posing with the script on Instagram in November 2021, alongside the caption: "New Chapter. I hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice."

Meanwhile, Luis Guzmán (Code Black, Traffic) will play Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Darling Buds of May) will portray her mother Morticia Addams, it has also been confirmed.

Other cast members include Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones), who will play Larissa Weems, the headteacher at Nevermore Academy, and Isaac Ordonez, who will star as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley Addams.

Victor Dorobantu will portray the famously hairy Thing and George Burcea will play the family’s servant Lurch.

Christina Ricci in Addams Family Values Paramount Pictures/ Getty Images

Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) was playing Tamara Novak but departed from her role at the end of 2021, according to Deadline.

Excitingly, Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, has signed up as a series regular, according to the publication, but it's not yet known whether she is replacing Birch as Tamera or whether she’ll be joining the cast in a new mysterious role.

The cast will be rounded out by Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

What could happen in Wednesday on Netflix?

We’ll see the titular character coming to terms with her physic abilities, attempting to thwart a monstrous killing spree that’s terrorised the local school and also solving a supernatural mystery that has been impacting her family for decades in Wednesday.

The official Netflix summary reads: "A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy”. The show is written by the team behind popular Superman prequel Smallville, Al Gough and Miles Millar, and will depict Wednesday as "the ultimate lone wolf".

Advertisement

We can't wait!