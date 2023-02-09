As well as a first-look image released in December, fans will be pleased to know that new spoiler pictures for the anticipated season now reveal more about our new lead.

Since its announcement back in 2022, Unforgotten fans have been patiently counting down the days until season 5 to see how Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the drama's new DCI.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the images, we get a glimpse of Keenan as DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James working alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar's popular returning character, DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

The pair seem to be deep in an investigation, perhaps trying to question someone, and looking mildly confused after doing so.

Sinead Keenan as DCI Jessica James in Unforgotten. ITV

The new season of Unforgotten will open up with DCI James’s first day in her new job, clouded by an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life.

So, the major question is: will she be in the right frame of mind to tackle her new role? And not only that, will she also be up to the task of filling the boots that Cassie Stuart (Walker) has left behind? We'll have to wait and see.

Judging from the pictures, a season of twists and turns are on the cards, with Jess's first case exploring the discovery of human remains in a newly-renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. Is this really a murder dating back to the 1930s or could we be looking at a more recent case?

Read more:

Sinead Keenan as Jess, Georgia Mackenzie as Leanne and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny in Unforgotten. ITV

While we don't yet have a confirmed release date for Unforgotten season 5, we do know a little bit more about who will be joining the cast of guest stars appearing throughout the new instalment.

Rhys Yates (Silent Witness), Martina Laird (The Bay), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde), and Hayley Mills (Pollyanna) will all be making appearances.

Of course, the beloved cold case investigations team will be returning with Jordan Long and Carolina Main reprising their roles as DS Murray Boulting and DC Fran Lingley respectively.

The cast of Unforgotten season 5. ITV

Also returning to the series are Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s partner, Sal, and Pippa Nixon as DC Karen 'Kaz' Willets.

Back when her casting was announced in March, BAFTA-nominated Keenan said: "I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

Unforgotten season 5 will come to ITV1 and ITVX in 2023, and all four previous seasons are currently available to stream on ITVX.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.