Nicola Walker feels "guilty" about how depressing Unforgotten exit was

The actress played charismatic DCI Cassie Stuart in the hit series created by Chris Lang, which followed Cassie and her partner Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they resolved cold cases. The devastating season 4 finale featured Cassie dying after she was involved in a fatal car accident.

Nicola Walker has admitted that she feels "guilty" about her "depressing" exit from ITV crime drama Unforgotten .

Walker explained that if the writers had known a pandemic was about to hit, they might have created a more cheerful ending.

Walker and Bhaskar in Unforgotten. ITV

"If we’d known Covid was coming, we would have given people a less depressing storyline," the star told Radio Times. "I feel guilty because, when it came out, I thought, 'Crikey, we could have given them something more cheerful. The last thing they need is to be made to feel really sad about this brilliant cop.'"

ITV recently confirmed that Sinéad Keenan will be joining the cast as Sunny's new partner. Keenan will play DCI Jessica James, with season 5 starting with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life before her first day as Sunny's partner.

Also confirmed to be joining the cast this season as characters central to the case are Rhys Yates (The Outlaws, Silent Witness) as Jay, Martina Laird (Summerland, The Bay) as Bele, Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) as Tony, and Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde, Miss You Already) as Karol.

Meanwhile, Walker will star opposite Sean Bean in anticipated intimate BBC One drama Marriage, from Mum writer Stefan Golaszewski. The series will explore the hopes and fears of the couple's 27-year marriage, from insecurities and jealousies to funny, moving moments.

Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14th August at 9pm. Unforgotten season 5 will return to ITV soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

