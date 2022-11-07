The Sandman actor plays Singapore's top sleuth, described as having "a taste for curry and a nose for crime" in the three-parter, which will be directed by Suri Krishnamma and has been scripted by Paul Logue, whose credits include Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Shetland and Vera.

Each season tackles a complex murder featuring compelling suspects, dark motives, and surprising twists – all rooted in the DNA of a different Asian country.

Sanjeev Bhaskar in Unforgotten.

Season 1 sends sleuth Singh to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the seemingly cut-and-dried case against Chelsea Liew, a famous Singaporean model on death row for murder.

BritBox's synopsis reads: "Chelsea swears she's innocent. Despite his brusque exterior, Singh has a big heart and an abundance of empathy – and with a talent for reading people, is inclined to agree. Unfortunately, the evidence against her is damning. With Chelsea facing the noose, Singh must use his intelligence, intuition, and instinct to quickly find the real killer."

On developing the screen role, Sanjeev Bhaskar said in a statement: "Unusual locations, unusual detective, Inspector Singh is unlike any part I’ve played or any cop I’ve seen. The fact that Singh is unfit and loves food seems a perfect fit for me."

Jonathan Karas, Head of Editorial and Programming for BritBox International added: "We are thrilled to greenlight this original and highly engaging series, featuring a unique new detective. With the brilliant and funny Sanjeev Bhasker in the title role, Paul Logue’s wonderful scripts, and a great creative team from 108 Media, we hope this will be yet another series that the BritBox audience fall in love with."

Meanwhile, Bhaskar will be back as Sunny in season 5 of Chris Lang's Unforgotten, with Sinéad Keenan taking over from Nicola Walker to debut DCI Jessica James. The release date has yet to be announced.

Inspector Singh will go into production in January 2023.

