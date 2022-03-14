Well now we know, as ITV has announced that it's Sinéad Keenan who will be joining the cast as Sunny Khan's (Sanjeev Bhaskar) new partner.

There's been only one question on Unforgotten fans' minds since Nicola Walker's Cassie Stuart died at the end of season 4 - who would be the new DCI?

Keenan will play DCI Jessica James with season 5 starting with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life before her first day as Sunny's partner.

With big shoes to fill following Cassie's death, her first case will be a tough one, involving the discovery of human remains in a newly-renovated period property in Hammersmith.

Dublin-born Keenan was BAFTA-nominated for her role as Melanie Jones in Little Boy Blue, as well as appearing in ITV's Deep Water and in David Tennant's regeneration story on Doctor Who.

Keenan said: “I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

Also confirmed to be joining the cast this season as characters central to the case are Rhys Yates (The Outlaws, Silent Witness) as Jay, Martina Laird (Summerland, The Bay) as Bele, Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) as Tony, and Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde, Miss You Already) as Karol.

Returning cast include Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s partner Sal, and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

The new season also began filming today (14th March).

The announcement comes after creator Chris Lang teased the star's introduction as the new DCI with a picture of the read-through for the new series posted on Twitter.

On Keenan's casting, Lang said: “And so it begins, a new Unforgotten journey - and it’s scary, for Sunny and the Bishop Street team, for the audience, for all of us. But it’s also very, very, exciting, and I cannot wait for you to meet DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, played by the always brilliant, Sinéad Keenan.”

