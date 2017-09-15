Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly – Stephen Graham

Dave Kelly is the focused police officer in charge of the complicated murder hunt, constantly fogged by lies and conspiracy. After promising Rhys’s parents that he will deliver justice for their son, Kelly is determined to do this investigation right, no matter how long it takes.

Merseyside-born Stephen Graham is perhaps best-known for his role as Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in This is England and its television sequels, as well as his appearances in 2009’s Public Enemies and the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Graham also starred as Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

Melanie Jones – Sinead Keenan

Melanie Jones finds her life torn apart when her young son is shot dead on his way home from football training; her all-consuming grief makes difficult watching.

Irish actress Sinead Keenan has a long history on both stage and screen. Keenan is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has acted in plays including A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Comedy of Errors. On screen, Keenan has appeared in shows including Doctors, Silent Witness and Doctor Who, as well as starring in BBC series Being Human.

Steve Jones – Brían F O’Byrne

Rhys’s father struggles after the shocking murder of his son, but is able to take a more pragmatic approach to the investigation than his grief-stricken wife.

Brían F O’Byrne is best known for his work in the US, having appeared in the sports drama Million Dollar Baby, in addition to his performance in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. O’Byrne also starred in the Broadway play Outside Mullingar.

Rhys Jones – Sonny Beyga

11-year-old Rhys is the innocent victim of gang violence, shot in the neck by a stray bullet whilst walking home from football training.

This is set to be Beyga’s first role on TV. The young star comes from Liverpool, and according to his casting bio plays characters between 10 and 12 years old.