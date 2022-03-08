The writer announced on social media that the Unforgotten team had started table reads for season 5 with a photo, in which fans can just about spot the actor playing Sunny Khan's (Sanjeev Bhaskar) new detective partner.

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang has brought out the detective in all of us with his latest tweet, teasing Nicola Walker's replacement in the upcoming series of the ITV drama.

"Read-through day! Pared down (Covid) but so lovely to be back in the room with the #Unforgotten team," he wrote. "And how fantastic to say hello to Sunny's new partner in crime, sitting there, right next to him, reaching for her tea, plain as day!!'

Unfortunately, the picture doesn't give much away except for the fact that the new character joining Sunny's group of London-based detectives is a blonde woman.

Bhaskar, who has starred in the drama since season 1 aired in 2015, joked in his reply to Lang's tweet: "I'd like to point out there were plates of chocolate biscuits at strategic intervals on the left side of the room. And absolutely none on the side that me and Jeanette Krankie were sitting."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The last season of Unforgotten, which aired back in February last year, saw Nicola Walker exit the show for good, with season 4 ending on the death of her character Cassie Stuart.

Advertisement

In May 2021, Lang revealed that Sunny would be taking on a new partner in crime in season 5 and that they would definitely be another woman, adding: "It is a new character, yeah. It's not one of the existing team, although they will remain."

All four series of Unforgotten are available to stream on the ITV Hub. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.