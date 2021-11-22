True Story: Release date, cast, trailer for Kevin Hart’s Netflix drama

Kevin Hart is about to show a more serious side in Netflix drama True Story, where he plays a popular stand-up comedian known simply as Kid, whose extravagant lifestyle is put on the line after a night out ends in tragedy.

Advertisement

He’ll have to weigh up exactly how far he’s willing to go in order to protect his livelihood, as without drastic action he stands to lose everything he’s worked so hard to build.

Blade actor Wesley Snipes co-stars in the series as Kid’s older brother, Carlton, who has always been a liability due to his failed business ventures, but may finally come through for his sibling under these trying circumstances.

The seven-episode miniseries comes shortly after Hart’s lauded performance in Fatherhood, perhaps marking the beginning of a new stage in the actor’s career.

Read on for everything you need to know about True Story on Netflix, including release date, cast, trailer and latest news.

True Story Netflix release date

CONFIRMED: True Story will be streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 24th November 2021, with all seven episodes arriving at once as a binge-watch launch.

The show has been billed as a limited series, meaning it may not return for a second season, but should offer viewers a self-contained story to chew over.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

True Story cast

Kevin Hart (Jumanji) leads the cast of True Story as stand-up comedian Kid, a character whose on-stage persona is not far from Hart’s own, performing sets to sold out arenas around the United States.

Wesley Snipes (Blade) co-stars as older brother Carlton, who has seen considerably less success in his life, with his latest business venture being a restaurant that is struggling to stay afloat.

In the supporting cast, Space Force and Star Trek: Lower Decks actor Tawny Newsome plays Billie, a writer who works on material for Kid to perform but is increasingly frustrated by a lack of recognition.

Private Practice star Paul Adelstein plays Kid’s manager, Todd, with Will Catlett (Black Lightning) as his trusted friend Herschel and Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead) as an obsessive fan named Gene.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice), Billy Zane (Titanic) and John Ales (Star Trek: Picard) portray a gang of unsavoury characters Kid gets mixed up with, while Lauren London (Without Remorse) and Ash Santos (American Horror Story) round out the main cast.

True Story plot explained

Netflix are keeping plot details for True Story tightly under wraps, but we can reveal that the show sees Kevin Hart’s Kid drawn into a complex situation that threatens to destroy his career – and perhaps his entire life.

He’ll need to act fast if he has any hope of protecting his luxurious lifestyle, with only his older brother Carlton (Snipes) to rely on for help.

Is True Story a true story?

Rather misleadingly, Netflix’s True Story is not actually a true story.

With this in mind, it’s unclear exactly why the creative team opted for this title, but it could have something to do with the fact that Kid does have some similarities with lead actor Kevin Hart.

Both are successful stand-up comedians hailing from Philadelphia in the United States, but rest assured the dark crime drama aspect of the story is entirely fictional.

True Story trailer

Netflix dropped the suspenseful trailer for True Story in late October 2021, introducing Hart and Snipes in their sibling roles and setting up a story which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

True Story is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 24th November. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.