Army of the Dead 2 release date: Latest news on possible sequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie epic

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is kickstarting a connected universe of zombie stories for Netflix that could well evolve into one of the streamer’s biggest franchises yet.

The service already has two prequel projects in the late stages of development that will reveal more about the initial outbreak that threatened mankind’s very survival on this planet.

However, there’s no word yet on whether Snyder will be able to continue the story set up in Army of the Dead, which packed an intriguing open ending that will leave fans excited for more.

As the film begins a limited theatrical run in the United States, RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the information we have so far on a potential Army of the Dead sequel.

Read on for details but beware that spoilers follow.

Army of the Dead 2 release date

There has been no official confirmation that Netflix will make a sequel to Army of the Dead, so naturally we don’t have a specific release date just yet.

However, director Zack Snyder has expressed interest in returning for a follow-up to his zombie epic, telling RadioTimes.com and other press that there’s “always a hope” for another chapter.

If Army of the Dead were to get a sequel, it probably wouldn’t be ready to stream for some time given that the first film took more than two years to be released following its acquisition by Netflix.

Assuming a potential sequel would follow a similar timeline (and avoid any coronavirus delays), Army of the Dead 2 could conceivably meet a release date in mid to late 2023.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Army of the Dead spin-offs including animated prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and live-action prequel film Army of Thieves, starring Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.

Army of the Dead 2 cast: Who could return for the sequel?

Netflix

**SPOILERS FOR ARMY OF THE DEAD**

Zack Snyder assembled a very large ensemble cast for his first Army of the Dead film, but he doesn’t need to worry about getting them all back as most of his characters didn’t make it out alive.

Indeed, by the end of the film, Ella Purnell’s Kate Ward is the only character that remains alive and well, so she would be the prime candidate to play the lead role in a potential sequel.

That said, we could also see more from Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe, who is technically still alive when the credits roll, but he’s suffering a nasty zombie bite that suggests he might not be around for much longer.

Additionally, the fate of Tig Notaro’s wise-cracking pilot Marianne Peters is left somewhat ambiguous, as the last time we see her she is non-responsive in the pilot seat of her downed craft.

It’s quite possible that she was killed in the crash, but there is a small chance that she was merely unconscious and could be resuscitated by the emergency teams converging on their location.

Other actors from the first film, such as Dave Bautista and Ana de la Reguera, could perhaps return in flashback sequences, but their respective characters have little hope of resurrection.

Army of the Dead 2 theories: What could happen next?

Netflix

The final scene of Army of the Dead sees Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe purchase a private jet with the riches from Bly Tanaka’s safe and for a moment it seems as if he might have a happy ending.

Unfortunately, he soon becomes woozy and dashes to the bathroom, where he realises he has a zombie bite on his arm and that the infection is starting to take effect.

The film ends before we see him fully transform, but according to the rules that Army of the Dead has set out, it’s unlikely that Vanderohe is going to survive his injury.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the character’s story is over.

Given that Vanderohe was bitten by the (now deceased) original Alpha zombie, he is likely to become an Alpha himself i.e. a member of the undead with intellect and agility well above that of a standard “shambler”.

Therefore, there’s every chance he would become the next zombie king when he eventually loses control, meaning a potential sequel could see Kate Ward face off against one of her father’s former friends.

“Even preemptively before he yelled action on day one on this movie, Zack and I definitely talked about the big picture and playing Vanderohe from that space and the possibilities as to where this guy could go,” Omari Hardwick told RadioTimes.com and other press.

He added: “So I’m ready. I’m trying to stay in that level of shape so that when I’m called upon and thrown back into the zombie world – even if it’s as a zombie – then I’m ready to play and add to the story again.”

For more on the climax to the film, read our Army of the Dead ending explained feature.

