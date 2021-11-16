Will there be a Red Notice 2 on Netflix?

Red Notice might have broken a Netflix record by becoming the streaming service’s most-watched film on its opening day (November 12th 2021), according to its three main stars, but what viewers really want to know is whether there will be a sequel.

The action-comedy boasts a star-studded cast, with Dwayne Johnson playing FBI’s top profiler John Hartley, and Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starring as two infamous art thieves, Nolan Booth and The Bishop, respectively. Hartley finds himself forced to partner up with Booth in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, The Bishop, and a hunt ensues to find three ancient relics connected to Cleopatra.

As with any heist movie, however, the film abounds with several twists and turns, the biggest being that Hartley has secretly been working with The Bishop all along.

The double crosses galore certainly seem to pave the way for a sequel, but will there be a Red Notice 2? Read on for everything we know so far about a possible return for the Netflix film and read our review on the first outing here.

Will there be a Red Notice 2?

There is no official word on a Red Notice sequel yet, and whether one materialises will likely come down to how big of a hit the film is for Netflix.

However, producer Dany Garcia seemed open to the prospect during a conversation at the film’s premiere, when she told Variety: “What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes. I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’”

Gadot also voiced enthusiasm for a sequel in a recent Today interview, stating: “I hope so. I love these guys and I would love to have the opportunity to work with them again.”

In addition, writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber is also on board with a Red Notice 2.

When asked what needed to be done to see a sequel, he told Goggler: “I think it comes down to if Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, and Scott Stuber want to do it. If Netflix wants to do it, and the stars will come back, I’m presently unemployed and tech avail. So we’ll see what happens.”

We’ll update this page with more information on Red Notice’s fate as it comes in.

In the meantime, there are a bunch of other new titles coming to Netflix this month for fans to get stuck into including Tiger King season 2, Selling Sunset season 4 and Big Mouth.

Which Red Notice cast members could return?

Red Notice features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the lead role of FBI profiler Rusty, who is forced to work with the world’s most wanted art thief played by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) and an infamous conman portrayed by Ryan Reynolds (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

The final twist at the end of Red Notice sees Booth, The Bishop and Hartley team up and set their sights on The Louvre museum in Paris, ostensibly preparing for the biggest heist of their lives (but are they after the Mona Lisa?).

If the film did return for a sequel, it would likely pick up from the fall-out of this heist, meaning there is potential for all three actors to return.

We may also see more of the supporting cast, which includes Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Arrested Development).

No lives were lost in the first movie, so we can’t rule anyone out for a potential return.

When could we expect a trailer?

As a Red Notice 2 remains hypothetical for the time being, there’s no sign of a trailer yet, so fans will have to wait a while.

However, Netflix sequels typically arrive two years later than the first movie, meaning a sequel could arrive in November 2023 and a trailer sometime earlier that year.

Luckily in the meantime, you can watch the first movie as many times as you want on Netflix.

Red Notice is available to stream on Netflix.