From 'invisible' assassins to deepfake technology at its most destructive, the second season ramps up the tension and then some.

The Capture returns to our screens for season 2 with Holliday Grainger resuming her role as Rachel Carey, a detective with big aspirations who is once again pushed to her limit when she finds herself at the centre of a fresh conspiracy.

Read on to find out who stars alongside Grainger as the new target, and which original cast members have returned for round two of The Capture.

The Capture cast: Meet the characters in the BBC drama

Holliday Grainger plays Rachel Carey

Heyday films/Laurence Cendrowicz

Who is Rachel Carey? An ambitious, young detective who was offered a spot on the Correction team at the end of season 1, which she accepted. She is now a detective chief inspector.

What else has Holliday Grainger been in? She is best known for starring in BBC drama Strike alongside Tom Burke. She has also appeared in the historical-fiction drama The Borgias, The Riot Club and Great Expectations (2012).

Paapa Essiedu plays Isaac Turner

Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

Who is Isaac Turner? He is the MP for Haslemere South and the security minister, and is this season's 'target'. Creator and writer Ben Chanan has described him as "young, ambitious and idealistic".

Where have I seen Paapa Essiedu before? His credits include Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London, Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You and Joe Barton's The Lazarus Project.

Indira Varma plays Khadija Khan

Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

Who is Khadija Khan? She is the presenter of Newsnight and a fierce interviewer who doesn't hold back.

Where have I seen Indira Varma before? She has appeared in Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Amazon Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina, ABC's For Life, Channel 4's This Way Up and Prime's Carnival Row.

Ron Perlman plays Frank Napier

Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

Who is Frank Napier? He works for the CIA and has an intense dislike for Rachel following the events of season 1.

Where have I seen Ron Perlman before? His CV boasts a wealth of titles including Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, Blade II, and Pacific Rim.

Harry Michell plays Rhys Edwards and Natalie Dew plays Aliza Clarke

Who are Rhys Edwards and Aliza Clarke? They are Isaac's special advisers and appear to work well together. Rhys has a playful energy, while Aliza is quick-witted and forthright.

Where have I seen Harry Michell before? You might recognise him from Devils with Patrick Dempsey, BBC drama Life After Life and football drama The English Game.

Where have I seen Natalie Dew before? Her most notable roles have been in Gold sitcom Sandylands and BBC drama Roadkill.

Charlie Murphy plays Simone Turner

Who is Simone Turner? Isaac’s wife. The couple appear to have a happy, loving relationship.

Where have I seen Charlie Murphy before? She played union convenor Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders. She also recently appeared in the Halo TV series and Channel 5's Deadline.

Lia Williams plays Gemma Garland

Who is Gemma Garland? She is a senior detective who works in Correction. Gemma is an aloof character.

Where have I seen Lia Williams before? She has also appeared in Channel 4 drama Kiri, The Crown and BBC drama The Missing, among others.

Ginny Holder plays Nadia Latif

Who is Nadia Latif? She is a detective inspector who recently received some positive professional news.

Where have I seen Ginny Holder before? Her CV includes Death in Paradise, BBC drama MotherFatherSon, Channel 5 soap Family Affairs and Holby City.

Cavan Clerkin plays Patrick Flynn

Who is Patrick Flynn? He is a detective sergeant and Ginny's partner.

Where have I seen Cavan Clerkin before? He played Pyrlig in The Last Kingdom. You may also recognise him from Sharon Horgan's Pulling, comedy Smack the Pony and EastEnders.

Tessa Wong plays Chloe Tan

Who is Chloe Tan? A detective constable and the newest member of the team.

Where have I seen Tessa Wong before? She had a minor role in Midsomer Murders.

Ben Miles plays Danny Hart

Who is Danny Hart? A senior figure in Counter Terrorism. He used to be romantically involved with Rachel.

Where have I seen Ben Miles before? His CV includes Devils, BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler, David Hare's Collateral, The Crown and more.

Rob Yang plays Yan Wanglei

Who is Yan Wanglei? He is the London CEO of Xanda, a Chinese company that specialises in artificial technology. He has a quiet but commanding energy.

Where have I seen Rob Yang before? He has appeared in Succession and US medical drama The Resident.

Andy Nyman plays Rowan Gill

Who is Rowan Gill? He is the home secretary and has an arrogant demeanour. He can often be found conversing with fellow politician Alan McKenzie (Chris Corrigan).

Where have I seen Andy Nyman before? You might recognise him from Unforgotten. He also played Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders.

Sam Hoare plays Ed Polczynski and Angus Wright plays Anthony Reed

Who are Ed Polczynski and Anthony Reed? The former is a BBC journalist who works on Newsnight. The latter is the BBC's security correspondent.

Where have I seen Sam Hoare before? His recent credits include Showtrial and Sarah Phelps's Dickensian.

Where have I seen Angus Wright before? Will Sharpe's Flowers, Peep Show, Sky's COBRA and more.

Nigel Lindsay plays Tom Kendricks

Who is Tom Kendricks? A detective who works in Counter Terrorism.

Where have I seen Nigel Lindsay before? You might recognise him from true-crime drama The Salisbury Poisonings, sitcom White Gold, ITV's Victoria, Netflix's Safe, Unforgotten and more.

David Yip plays Xian Xiaodong

Who is Xian Xiaodong? He is the Chinese ambassador to the UK.

Where have I seen David Yip before? His most notable recent role was in psychological thriller Fortitude.

