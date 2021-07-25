ITV confirms there are “no plans presently” for Jenna Coleman’s Victoria to return amid cancellation rumours

ITV has confirmed that there are currently “no plans” for a fourth series of Victoria.

The period drama starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria last aired in 2019, with The Sun reporting that it had been cancelled after three series.

In a statement, ITV would not rule out reviving the show in future but confirmed that a fourth series is not in active development.

“There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that’s not to say we won’t revisit the series with the production team at a later date,” said the broadcaster.

In May 2019, series star Coleman confirmed that the series would “take a break” following the conclusion of the third series.

However, in August 2020, the star confirmed that she was open to reprising her role, adding, “I’m waiting until I age a bit more. There’s too much of a good story [not to make any more series].”

Earlier this year, Coleman again suggested that she might return to Victoria in future, saying, “We are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines.

“Effectively I could play this part until I am well into my sixties. But obviously, at the moment, there is only a certain age that I could take it up to – unless I am in prosthetics every day for hours on end.”

Victoria writer Daisy Goodwin has also addressed the possibility of recasting the show’s leads in a manner similar to Netflix‘s The Crown, but told that she did not plan to have another actress replace Coleman in the Victoria cast just yet.

“I think series four is going to be amazing,” she said in March 2019. “At some point we will have to recast, but hopefully not yet.”

Coleman had previously suggested Imelda Staunton as her potential replacement, prior to the Vera Drake star being cast as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.

Also starring Tom Hughes as Prince Consort Albert, Victoria aired 25 episodes on ITV between August 2016 and May 2019.

