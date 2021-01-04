Jenna Coleman in talks for Victoria season 4 and hints at many more series to come

Though a fourth season of ITV’s historical hit Victoria has been confirmed by creator Daisy Goodwin, we still don’t know when we can expect the drama to land on the small screen, especially since the Queen herself Jenna Coleman announced the series would be taking a break.

Advertisement

Luckily, the actor is in talks to reprise the role already, as she confirmed in an interview with the Mirror: “We are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines,” she said.

However, according to Coleman – now starring in BBC drama The Serpent – there is one problem: “There’s too much story.”

Considering Queen Victoria’s reign encompassed 64 years and two major wars – the Crimean Wars and the Indian Mutiny – it’s an excellent point.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Coleman, who is 34, added, “Effectively I could play this part until I am well into my sixties.

“But obviously, at the moment, there is only a certain age that I could take it up to – unless I am in prosthetics every day for hours on end.”

This would likely also apply to co-star and on-screen husband Tom Hughes, at least up until Prince Albert’s death at 42 from “typhoid fever.”

Alternatively, the series could go down The Crown route and recast the roles with older actors. So far, the Netflix hit has seen Claire Foy and Olivia Colman play Queen Elizabeth II, with Imelda Staunton confirmed to take over for The Crown season five.

Though Coleman is open to the idea, she has also stated in the past she’d like to work on more series of Victoria. “[Recasting] brings a lot of challenges and it’s hard as an actor – when you’ve taken it so far it’s hard to give it up,” she told Tatler back in August.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.