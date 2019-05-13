"[Victoria] is definitely going to take a break, bit of a breather and then we're working out [what to do next]," she said.

"There's a lot of conversations: do you start at the Crimean War, or do you start later?" she added. "I mean there's too much story, unless I literally did commit until I am 63."

At what point will she have to hand the reins over to someone else?

More like this

"I've currently got seven children in the show, so there's definitely a point where it becomes not realistic anymore. I've just caught up with her age and my age."

Writer Daisy Goodwin has previously told RadioTimes.com that she already knows what she would like to cover in series four, adding that she would not to re-cast Coleman and co-star Tom Hughes just yet.

“I know where the series is going, it’s all there,” she said. “I think series four is going to be amazing. At some point we will have to recast, but hopefully not yet.”

Goodwin added the show could go on “indefinitely” should viewers still have the appetite for historical dramas.

“It just depends on finding the right people to do it and interest in it,” she said. “I do think it’s really interesting to go back 250 years ago, and although we see people wearing different clothes, they’re not that different.

Advertisement

"Similarities between now and then are extraordinary. The royal family are brilliant and we’re never short of material."