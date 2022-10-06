The drama stars Jemma Carlton as Carr, with this being Carlton's first on-screen role. She is joined in the drama by Line of Duty 's Scott Reid as Huntley, and Steve Edge and Natalie Britton as journalists.

Channel 5 drama Maxine depicts the 2002 Soham murders case and explores the life of Maxine Carr, the then-girlfriend of convicted murderer Ian Huntley.

The rest of the cast is made up of actors taking on the roles of the police, lawyers, barristers and more, but who plays them?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Maxine on Channel 5.

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr

Channel 5

Who is Maxine Carr? Maxine Carr was the girlfriend of Ian Huntley, who was convicted of conspiring with him to pervert the course of justice in the 2002 Soham murders case after providing him with a false alibi.

Where have I seen Jemma Carlton before? Maxine is Carlton's first on-screen role.

Scott Reid plays Ian Huntley

Channel 5

Who is Ian Huntley? Ian Huntley was a caretaker who was convicted of the murders of two 10-year-old girls, Holly Marie Wells and Jessica Aimee Chapman, in the 2002 Soham murders case.

Where have I seen Scott Reid before? Reid has previously starred in Line of Duty as Michael Farmer, White House Farm as DC Mick Clark and Carnival Row as Quill, while he also appeared in Deadwater Fell.

Steve Edge plays Brian Farmer

Channel 5

Who is Brian Farmer? Brian Farmer is a journalist who reported on the Soham case for the Press Association.

Where have I seen Steve Edge before? Edge is best known for his role as Billy Dawson in Benidorm, while he has also appeared in Plebs, Starlings and Peep Show amongst other series.

Natalie Britton plays Jane Kerrigan

Channel 5

Who is Jane Kerrigan? In the series, Jane Kerrigan is a tabloid journalist investigating the girls' disappearance.

Where have I seen Natalie Britton before? Britton is best known for appearing in series such as Them, Fuller House and NCIS: Los Angeles.

David Ryan plays SIO Chris Stevenson

Channel 5

Who is SIO Chris Stevenson? SIO Chris Stevenson was one of the central police officers investigating the girls' disappearance in Soham.

Where have I seen David Ryan before? Ryan has had roles in Line of Duty, Vikings and Foyle's War, amongst other series.

Shane Nestor plays Howard Gilbert

Channel 5

Who is Howard Gilbert? Howard Gilbert was the headteacher at Soham Village College where Ian Huntley was a caretaker, Maxine Carr was a classroom assistant and Holly and Jessica went to school.

Where have I seen Shane Nestor before? Nestor is best known for his stage roles and as the artistic director of Act Up.

Barry John Kinsella plays DCI Andy Hebb

Channel 5

Who is DCI Andy Hebb? DCI Andy Hebb was one of the central police officers investigating the girls' disappearance in Soham.

Where have I seen Barry John Kinsella before? Kinsella has appeared in series such as Innocent and Shudder Street.

Catriona Loughlin plays DCI Nikki Harris

Channel 5

Who is DCI Nikki Harris? In the series, DCI Nikki Harris is one of the central police officers investigating the girls' disappearance in Soham.

Where have I seen Catriona Loughlin before? Loughlin is best known for appearing in Foundation and Acceptable Risk.

Lucy Cray-Miller plays Marion Bastin

Channel 5

Who is Marion Bastin? Marion Bastin was head of the CPS trials unit in Cambridgeshire where she worked towards the prosecution of Ian Huntley and Maxine Carr.

Where have I seen Lucy Cray-Miller before? Cray-Miller is best known for appearing in Modern Love, Line of Duty and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

San Shella plays Walker

Channel 5

Who is Walker? In the series Walker is Maxine Carr's solicitor.

Where have I seen San Shella before? Shella has previously appeared in Magpie Murders, Stuck, Sherlock and Five Days, while he also had a small role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Simon Coury plays Stephen Coward QC

Channel 4

Who is Stephen Coward QC? Stephen Coward QC was the barrister for Ian Huntley.

Where have I seen Simon Coury before? Coury has had roles in Vikings, Line of Duty and Ripper Street, as well as soaps including EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Andy Crook plays Richard Latham QC

Channel 5

Who is Richard Latham QC? Richard Latham QC was the prosecuting barrister in the trial.

Where have I seen Andy Crook before? Maxine is Crook's first major on-screen role.

Maxine airs on Monday 10th October at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.