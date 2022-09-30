The drama, which airs on Channel 5 in October, explores the tumultuous relationship between Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley, who was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Channel 5 has released a trailer for upcoming true crime drama Maxine , starring newcomer Jemma Carlton and Line of Duty 's Scott Reid as Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley.

Focussing on Carr – who was convicted of conspiring with Huntley to pervert the course of justice for knowingly providing him with a false alibi for the murders in 2003 – the three-parter looks at "why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No.1", according to Channel 5.

The minute-long trailer teases Carlton in the role as Carr, who was Wells and Chapman's teaching assistant, as she tells Huntley: "No one is going to prison."

We also see Benidorm's Steve Edge in the role of Press Associate reporter Brian Farmer as well as Natalie Britton, who plays tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan.

The casting for the drama was announced back in June, with Channel 5 revealing that The Spanish Princess's Simon Tyrrell would be writing the series while Blood's Laura Way takes on directorial duties.

As for the show's portrayal of the tragic murders and the investigation into Huntley, Channel 5's director of programmes Ben Frow said that the drama is "deeply respectful to the victims".

"I was very interested in telling the story of, who is Maxine Carr? How did she grow up? What was her upbringing?" he told Edinburgh International TV Festival. "What life circumstances made her the person she was, so that at that crucial moment, she sided with Ian Huntley over the police in the investigation?"

Maxine airs on Monday 10th October at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

