Newcomer Jemma Carlton has been cast in the lead role of Maxime Carr while Line of Duty and White House Farm star Scott Reid takes on the role of Ian Huntley, with Steve Edge (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Natalie Britton (Them) and Kate O’Toole (The Dead) also included in the cast.

Channel 5 has announced casting for its upcoming three-part series Maxine, which will explore the police investigation into school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley in 2002.

Edge and Britton both play journalists – Press Associate reporter Brian Farmer and tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan respectively – while O'Toole's role has not yet been disclosed.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to Channel 5, the drama will explore Carr's tumultuous relationship with Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

It will cover, "Why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No.1, and will reflect the scale of the police investigation into the murders and subsequent media frenzy around the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history."

The series is written by Simon Tyrrell (The Spanish Princess), with Blood's Laura Way taking on directorial duties and Mike Benson and Julie Ryan serving as executive producers.

Maxine Carr Getty

Benson – the Managing Director of production company Clapperboard – said of the series: "The events of Soham in 2002 were a tragedy which touched the nation at large - and as such the casting process has been of primary importance to allow us to tell the story authentically and sensitively.

"We believe we’ve brought together a hugely talented and intelligent cast who bring nuance and a sense of realism to some really challenging roles."

Filming on the series began on location in May and it will air on Channel 5 later this year.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or take a look at our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.