Maxine: Release date, cast and latest news for Channel 5 series
The three-part series airs on Channel 5 this October.
Channel 5's brand-new drama Maxine starts this October and depicts the life of Maxine Carr, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice in the 2002 Soham murders case.
Carr is played in the series by newcomer Jemma Carlton, while Scott Reid plays her then-boyfriend, convicted murderer Ian Huntley.
Channel 5's director of programmes Ben Frow previously defended the decision to air the three-part drama, saying it is "deeply respectful to the victims".
Read on for everything you need to know about Maxine on Channel 5.
When does Maxine air on Channel 5?
Maxine starts airing on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 10th October.
Each episode will then air on consecutive nights at the same time, with episode 2 airing at 9pm on 11th October and episode 3 at 9pm on 12th October.
What is Maxine about?
The official synopsis for Maxine says: "Based on real events, Maxine revisits the Soham murders through the eyes of school assistant Maxine Carr.
"In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham. When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.
"When Maxine's alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?"
Maxine cast - Jemma Carlton and Scott Reid star
The series stars newcomer Jemma Carlton in the first role, playing Maxine Carr. She is joined in the series by Scott Reid (Line of Duty, White House Farm) as Ian Huntley, while Steve Edge (Benidorm) and Natalie Britton (Them) play journalists looking into the case.
Here's the full cast list for Maxine on Channel 5:
- Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr
- Scott Reid as Ian Huntley
- Steve Edge as Brian Farmer
- Natalie Britton as Jane Kerrigan
- Kate O'Toole as Shirley
- David Ryan as DCS Chris Stevenson
- Lesley Conroy as Lynda Huntley
- Shane Nestor as Howard Gilbert
- Barry John Kinsella as DCI Andy Hebb
- Steve Gunn as Matt Tapp
- Catriona Loughlin as DCI Nikki Harris
- Lucy Cray Miller as Marion Bastin
- Molly McCann as Millie Farmer
- San Shella as Walker
- Simon Coury as Stephen Coward QC
- Andy Crook as Richard Latham QC
- Jim Roche as Dr Nat Cary
- Laurence Foster as Michael Hubbard QC
Maxine trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Maxine right now here.
Maxine airs on Monday 10th October at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
