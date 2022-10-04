Maxine: Release date, cast and latest news for Channel 5 series

Carr is played in the series by newcomer Jemma Carlton, while Scott Reid plays her then-boyfriend, convicted murderer Ian Huntley.

Channel 5's brand-new drama Maxine starts this October and depicts the life of Maxine Carr, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice in the 2002 Soham murders case.

Channel 5's director of programmes Ben Frow previously defended the decision to air the three-part drama, saying it is "deeply respectful to the victims".

Read on for everything you need to know about Maxine on Channel 5.

When does Maxine air on Channel 5?

Jemma Carlton and Scott Reid in Maxine. Channel 5

Maxine starts airing on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 10th October.

Each episode will then air on consecutive nights at the same time, with episode 2 airing at 9pm on 11th October and episode 3 at 9pm on 12th October.

What is Maxine about?

Jemma Carlton in Maxine. Channel 5

The official synopsis for Maxine says: "Based on real events, Maxine revisits the Soham murders through the eyes of school assistant Maxine Carr.

"In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham. When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.

"When Maxine's alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?"

Maxine cast - Jemma Carlton and Scott Reid star

Scott Reid in Maxine. Channel 5

The series stars newcomer Jemma Carlton in the first role, playing Maxine Carr. She is joined in the series by Scott Reid (Line of Duty, White House Farm) as Ian Huntley, while Steve Edge (Benidorm) and Natalie Britton (Them) play journalists looking into the case.

Here's the full cast list for Maxine on Channel 5:

Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley

Steve Edge as Brian Farmer

Natalie Britton as Jane Kerrigan

Kate O'Toole as Shirley

David Ryan as DCS Chris Stevenson

Lesley Conroy as Lynda Huntley

Shane Nestor as Howard Gilbert

Barry John Kinsella as DCI Andy Hebb

Steve Gunn as Matt Tapp

Catriona Loughlin as DCI Nikki Harris

Lucy Cray Miller as Marion Bastin

Molly McCann as Millie Farmer

San Shella as Walker

Simon Coury as Stephen Coward QC

Andy Crook as Richard Latham QC

Jim Roche as Dr Nat Cary

Laurence Foster as Michael Hubbard QC

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Maxine trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Maxine right now here.

Maxine airs on Monday 10th October at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.