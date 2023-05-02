In the new season, Nagra will once again be joined by Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson, Ian Puleston-Davies as Superintendent Ross Beardsmore, Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley, Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund, and Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne.

ITV has announced that filming has begun on police drama DI Ray's second season , with Parminder Nagra back as the title character.

However, this season they will also be joined by a host of new cast members, including Line of Duty and Breeders star Patrick Baladi and Our House's Dinita Gohil.

Patrick Baladi as Jimmy Lakewell in Line of Duty. BBC

Also joining the cast will be Witney White (Father Brown), Michael Socha (Chernobyl), Syreeta Kumar (Apple Tree Yard), Lauren Drummond (Holby City), and Taha Rahim.

The official synopsis for the new six-part season says that it will see DI Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal, but that sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions. This causes a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, and she must fight to prevent a turf war from erupting on the streets of Birmingham.

Nagra said: "So thrilled to be back to start work on DI Ray 2. We have an amazing team helming it this season for what looks to be an exciting season."

Meanwhile, creator and writer Maya Sondhi said: "I am excited to bring DI Ray back to our screens for a second series that promises to go deeper, darker and [be] more explosive than the last."

ITV's commissioning editor Helen Perry added: "Delighted that DI Ray will be returning to our screens for a second series. Not only is it an adrenaline-fuelled, gripping thriller, it is also a bold and unique police drama that has something to say about contemporary Britain.

"Thanks to Maya for creating another nail-biting series, to Parminder who is spell-binding as DI Rachita Ray and to all at HTM Television for delivering another captivating series. I can’t wait for viewers to watch it."

