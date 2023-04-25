The story follows Tom, a young man who was abandoned as a baby, rescued and adopted by a country gentleman. He grows up kind, handsome and popular with the ladies, but cannot escape his lowly birth, meaning he is unable to be with the woman he loves – wealthy heiress Sophia.

A new adaptation of classic novel Tom Jones is arriving on ITVX , and it stars Solly McLeod in the title role, while the supporting cast includes the likes of Alun Armstrong, James Fleet and Ted Lasso 's Hannah Waddingham.

Waddingham plays Sophia's aunt, Lady Bellaston, who will stop at nothing to destroy their love, and McLeod spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about what viewers can expect from her role in the series.

McLeod said: "What can you expect from Lady B? Naughtiness. She's just very bad. But in a very fun way.

"You feel you're definitely attracted to her character. Even though you're kind of rooting for Tom and Sophia, there's a part of you that thinks, 'I do kind of like her as well'. So she's a great central villain, if you want to call her a villain - she's not really."

McLeod also spoke about working with Waddingham, saying: "She did a fantastic job. And it was brilliant to be able to work with her. We didn't have loads of scenes together, but there were a few. And a lot of them, we weren't wearing many clothes, and it was all a bit... you know.

"She was fantastic to work with and very reassuring. I learned a lot from her and I was very grateful to have her be a part of the project."

As well as currently starring in the third and potentially final season of Ted Lasso, Waddingham was also recently announced as part of the presenting team for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Liverpool.

When her involvement was announced, Waddingham said: "There's something really special about Eurovision which is why I've been an avid fan for years - from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show.

"It's one of the world's greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years."

