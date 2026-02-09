Since it was added recently to Netflix in the UK, TNT crime drama Animal Kingdom has been riding high in the streamer's charts, with subscribers clearly gripped by the Cody family saga.

The series, which originally ran between 2016 and 2022, is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, which was itself inspired by the real life criminal family, the Pettingills.

While Ellen Barkin plays the central matriarch known as Smurf, the cast also includes well-known stars such as Scott Speedman and Peaky Blinders' Finn Cole. But who else stars and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom cast: Who stars in the crime drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Animal Kingdom. Read on below for more details about who they all are and where you've seen the actors before.

Ellen Barkin as Janine 'Smurf' Cody

Scott Speedman as Barry 'Baz' Blackwell

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew 'Pope' Cody

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Finn Cole as Joshua 'J' Cody

Daniella Alonso as Catherine Belen

Molly Gordon as Nicky Belmont

Carolina Guerra as Lucy

Sohvi Rodriguez as Mia Benitez

Jon Beavers as Jake Dunmore

Rigo Sanchez as Manny

Leila George as Young Janine 'Smurf' Cody

Ellen Barkin plays Janine 'Smurf' Cody

Ellen Barkin as Janine 'Smurf' Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Janine 'Smurf' Cody? Janine, known as Smurf, is the matriarch of the Cody crime family, which also includes her four sons. She hides in plain sight, with others believing she is a legitimate businesswoman.

Where have I seen Ellen Barkin? Barkin has had roles in films including Wild Bill, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Mercy, Ocean's Thirteen, The Cobbler and The Out-Laws, as well as series such as The New Normal, Happyish and Poker Face.

Scott Speedman plays Barry 'Baz' Blackwell

Scott Speedman as Barry 'Baz' Blackwell in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Barry 'Baz' Blackwell? Barry, known as Baz, is Smurf's adopted son who often takes on a leadership role.

Where have I seen Scott Speedman? Speedman has had roles in series including Nancy Drew, Felicity, Last Resort, You, Teacup and Grey's Anatomy, as well as films such as Underworld, The Strangers, The Vow and Cellar Door.

Shawn Hatosy plays Andrew 'Pope' Cody

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew 'Pope' Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Andrew 'Pope' Cody? Andrew, known as Pope, is the eldest and most volatile of the Cody boys.

Where have I seen Shawn Hatosy? Hatosy has had roles in series such as Numb3rs, Dexter, Southland, Reckless, Fear the Walking Dead, Flaked, The Pitt, Chicago PD and Fire Country, as well as films including The Postman, Public Enemies and Unstoppable.

Ben Robson plays Craig Cody

Ben Robson as Craig Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Craig Cody? Craig is Smurf's middle son, an adrenaline junkie and recreational drug who is known for being impulsive, even if Smurf often regards him as the easiest of her boys to control.

Where have I seen Ben Robson? Robson has had roles in the series Vikings and The Continental, as well as films such as The Boy and Emperor.

Jake Weary plays Deran Cody

Jake Weary as Deran Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Deran Cody? Deran is Smurf's youngest son who often attempts to create a life for himself outside of the family, but always gets reeled back in.

Where have I seen Jake Weary? Weary has had roles in series including As the World Turns, Fred: The Show, Chicago Fire, Pretty Little Liars, The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Waterfront, as well as films such as Zombeavers, It Follows, It: Chapter Two and Trigger Warning.

Finn Cole plays Joshua 'J' Cody

Finn Cole as Joshua 'J' Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Joshua 'J' Cody? Joshua, known as J, is Smurf's teenage grandson whose mother, Smurf's estranged daughter and Pope’s twin sister, died of a heroin overdose.

Where have I seen Finn Cole? Cole is best known for playing Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders, while he has also appeared in films such as Slaughterhouse Rulez, F9, Locked In and Last Breath.

Daniella Alonso plays Catherine Belen

Daniella Alonso as Catherine Belen in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Catherine Belen? Catherine is Baz's girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, Lena.

Where have I seen Daniella Alonso? Alonso has had roles in series including One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, My Generation, Revolution, The Night Shift, Being Mary Jane, Criminal Minds, The Resident, The Fix, Dynasty and Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as well as films such as The Hills Have Eyes II and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Molly Gordon plays Nicky Belmont

Molly Gordon as Nicky Belmont in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Nicky Belmont? Nicky is J's girlfriend.

Where have I seen Molly Gordon? Gordon has had roles in series including Ramy, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and The Bear, as well as films such as Booksmart, Good Boys, Theater Camp, You People, The Broken Hearts Gallery and Oh, Hi!.

Carolina Guerra plays Lucy

Carolina Guerra as Lucy in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Lucy? Lucy is Baz's mistress the head of a Mexican gang.

Where have I seen Carolina Guerra? Guerra has had roles in series such as Mariana & Scarlett, Da Vinci's Demons and Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, as well as films including Rubirosa.

Sohvi Rodriguez plays Mia Benitez

Sohvi Rodriguez as Mia Benitez in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Mia Benitez? Mia is a young woman raised in a gang, who forms an alliance with J.

Where have I seen Sohvi Rodriguez? Rodriguez has had roles in the series Crazy B*****s and the film Last Night on Earth.

Jon Beavers plays Jake Dunmore

Jon Beavers as Jake Dunmore and Leila George as Janine 'Smurf' Cody in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Jake Dunmore? Jake was a member of Smurf's crew in the 1970s and 80s.

Where have I seen Jon Beavers? Beavers has had roles in series including The Fresh Beat Band, Gotham, The Long Road Home, Bel-Air, Sugar, Paradise, Mayor of Kingstown and Watson, as well as films such as Licorice Pizza, Horizon: An American Saga and One Battle After Another.

Rigo Sanchez plays Manny

Rigo Sanchez as Manny in Animal Kingdom. TNT

Who is Manny? Manny was the leader of Smurf's crew in the 1970s and 80s.

Where have I seen Rigo Sanchez? Sanchez has had roles in series including Grey's Anatomy, Weeds, The Rolling Soldier, Goliath, The Last Ship, Briarpatch, Station 19, Outer Banks and The Rookie.

Leila George plays Young Janine 'Smurf' Cody

Leila George as Janine 'Smurf' Cody. TNT

Who is Janine 'Smurf Cody? Leila George plays a young version of Ellen Barkin's character in flashbacks.

Where have I seen Leila George? George appeared in the film Mortal Engines, and has also had roles in the series Disclaimer and The Beast in Me.

