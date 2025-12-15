Horror fans have been gripped by HBO's nightmarish return to Derry – the small town plagued by It's preferred persona Pennywise the Dancing Clown (as portrayed by Bill Skarsgård).

Ad

In season 1, It: Welcome to Derry took us back in time to 27 years before the early events of the novel (and film adaptation), where the so-called Losers Club had their first run-in with the terrifying entity.

If the creative team behind the spin-off has their way, we'll be going back even further in a potential second season, to learn more about what exactly IT wants, and how the creature came to be marooned on this planet.

If you're eager to see an It: Welcome to Derry season 2, read on for everything we know so far about the future of the series, as the season 1 finale drops on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Will there be an It: Welcome to Derry season 2?

Chris Chalk stars in It: Welcome to Derry Brooke Palmer / HBO

HBO is yet to confirm whether It: Welcome to Derry has been renewed for a second season or will be cancelled.

Things looked promising for the series in its opening week, when the network announced Welcome to Derry was their third most-watched launch on HBO Max, behind only past phenomenons House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Nielsen later reported that 620 million minutes of the series were streamed across North America in the seven days after its premiere, placing it in the top ten most-watched streaming shows of that week.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

However, it hasn't quite been able to sustain that level of interest across the whole season, as shown by it quietly dropping off the Nielsen top ten in subsequent reports.

For that reason, in addition to recent uncertainty regarding the future of HBO and parent company Warner Bros., it's difficult to predict with confidence what the future holds for It: Welcome to Derry.

We'll update this page when more information on the show's status comes to light.

When could a potential It: Welcome to Derry season 2 be released?

If It: Welcome to Derry does get renewed for a second season, it would likely be with us in 18-24 months' time, which has become a normal production cycle for many large-scale genre shows.

That would point to a potential premiere window between summer and winter 2027. We'll update this page once any concrete details are announced.

Who could star in a potential It: Welcome to Derry season 2?

Bill Skarsgård stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

If It: Welcome to Derry does return for a second season, it seems likely that the show could have an entirely different cast – with a notable exception being Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

It would be difficult to imagine Welcome to Derry continuing without the Swedish star, who has made the role of Stephen King's iconic villain entirely his own across two feature films and the first season of this spin-off.

Welcome to Derry co-creator Andy Muschietti has previously suggested that a potential second season of the horror series would go back further in time to the previous occurrence of It's 27-year awakening – that means shifting the story to 1935.

"Everything that we are setting up in season 1, that will really manifest in [seasons] 2 and 3, is a look into all the bigger questions about It. 'What does It want? Why is It here?' All the cryptic elements of It that we're going to ruin and explain," he told SFX.

Due to this backwards time-jump, the cast will likely look very different, with certain characters not yet born and others needing to be recast due to being significantly younger.

Although some viewers might be sad to say goodbye to the characters we've become invested in, this gives Muschietti and co an exciting opportunity to introduce a group that could be even more compelling.

Is there a trailer for It: Welcome to Derry season 2?

Alas, there's no new footage to share just yet – we'll update this page if that changes.

It: Welcome to Derry is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Add It: Welcome to Derry to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.