❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
It: Welcome to Derry ending explained – who died and who survived the wrath of Pennywise?
The killer clown embarked on a terrifying rampage.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 15 December 2025 at 3:30 am
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad