Pretty Little Liars, which ran for seven seasons across seven years, followed a friendship group – Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson) and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) – brought back together in the search for answers after the disappearance of their best friend Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

Answers would be found and secrets were revealed in a series that kept viewers coming back due to twists and turns, all more dramatic than the last.

It seems there could be fresh revelations to come at some point soon as, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the 15th anniversary of the first season, it was made abundantly clear that the hunger is there for a film revival.

Pretty Little Liars YouTube

Quizzed first on a potential reunion, King said: "We always kick it around. I like the idea of maybe doing a movie or limited 10 episodes back in Rosewood. I’d have to come up with a good idea to bring everybody back and where we would go for it. But I think the cast would love to.

"We do talk about how it feels like maybe it’s time to start talking about that. It’s been enough time that we could come up with more life-lived experiences for those characters and that would make it similar but different."

Bellisario added: "It would need to be a film because I don’t think it could sustain another season. But definitely, it would be really cool to see what’s going on with these characters. We love them so much. They were in our lives for seven years, and now they’ve been out of our lives for seven years. So it’s the perfect time to see where they are."

There was support for a film revival, too, from Blackburn, Benson, Harding, and Pieterse while Mitchell made it clear it would have to be all of them or nothing.

She said: "I always told Marlene and all the girls know that I think in the future, there could be something where we all get back together and do something fun, like Sex and the City did. I think that could be cute if we were to all agree to do it. I would always be down for that. They know that. It would have to be a whole group situation. I can’t do it without my girls."

A Pretty Little Liars film has been teased previously but King revealed it failed due to "business reasons".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All seven of the original series of Pretty Little Liars are available on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.