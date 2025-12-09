Political thriller series Paradise was one of the most popular new TV releases in 2025, and now it's been confirmed exactly when it will be returning for its second season.

The series, which stars Sterling K Brown, will return for season 2 on Monday 23rd February, with the first three episodes coming to Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK and internationally. The series will then switch to a weekly release, with individual episodes arriving each Monday.

The news was announced at a panel for the show at CCXP25 Brazil, where a first-look trailer was also unveiled. Now available online, the trailer sees Brown's character Xavier now out of the bunker and searching for his wife Teri, played by Enuka Okuma.

We also get our first look at the new character played by Shailene Woodley, while also seeing returns for the likes of Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for Paradise season 2 says: "In season 2, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day.

"Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins."

As well as Brown, Nicholson, Marsden, Okuma and Woodley, the new season also stars returning cast members Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, alongside newcomers Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.

Series creator Dan Fogelman has teased that season 2 will lean more into science fiction than the first, telling Deadline: "It’s fair to say we solved all the questions about what the bunker is and why it was created in season 1, but there’s kind of a deepening of it as you get into season 2 and what’s really behind it all.

"There’s more science fiction in it in the second season intentionally than even was in the first. And that involves climate change and science and the things that were coming behind it.

"There is more of that kind of survivalist [story]. How did the people that made it out in the world outside of the bunker do it?"

Paradise season 2 will start streaming on Disney+ internationally on Monday 23rd February 2026. The series streams on Hulu in the US – you can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

