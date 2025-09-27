As per the synopsis: "All the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue…but it turns out that only one of them died in the crash. The other passengers were murdered afterwards, each one in a unique way. But by whom? And why? As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle…and each other.

"The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic as, one by one, they are dispatched with a series of shocks that bring us ever closer to the truth and – at the very end – a jaw-dropping reveal."

But who stars in the series? Read on to find out more about the cast of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue cast

The cast for the new Anthony Horowitz thriller is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Eric McCormack as Kevin Anderson

David Ajala as Zack

Lydia Wilson as Sonja Blair

Jan Le as Amy Maclean

Adam Long as Dan Maclean

Siobhán McSweeney as Lisa Davies

Peter Gadiot as Carlos García Méndez

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Travis Davies

Carolina Guerra as Cora De Léon

Deborah Ayorinde as Claire Sundiata

Hari Dhillon as David Malik

Eric McCormack as Kevin Anderson

Eric McCormack in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Kevin Anderson? A former doctor who is currently working as a medical supplies salesman. Speaking about his character, McCormack said: "Kevin is a bit of a mystery for a while because he wants to be. We find that he's running from a divorce and from a lot of disappointment, so he doesn't share much but we find out a lot more about him as the show progresses."

Where have I seen Eric McCormack? McCormack is best known for his starring role as Will in Will & Grace, also having notable roles in Travelers, Perception, Slasher and The Other Black Girl.

David Ajala as Zack

David Ajala in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Zack? Working in insurance, Zack is one of the few that manages to keep a level-head after their plane crash.

Where have I seen David Ajala? The British actor is known for his roles in Supergirl, Star Trek: Discovery and Falling Water, having also starred in Nightflyers, The Ready Room and The Jetty.

Lydia Wilson as Sonja Blair

Lydia Wilson in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Sonja? A British photographer who seems to have her own secrets, Sonja is described by Wilson as "somewhat acclimatised to the jungle – maybe more than some of the other characters – but she's battling some demons".

Where have I seen Lydia Wilson? Wilson is known for her roles in Ripper Street, Flack and The Swarm, having also performed in various theatre productions throughout her career.

Jan Le as Amy Maclean

Jan Le in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Amy? A wealthy heiress who is travelling with her husband but seems to have a particularly difficult time of dealing with the crash. Speaking about her character, Le teased: "She's made a very quick and rash decision to marry this man that she barely knows."

Where have I seen Jan Le? Le has featured in EastEnders, Grace, The Capture, DI Ray and Atlanta.

Adam Long as Dan Maclean

Adam Long in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Dan? Dan is recently married to Amy, but it soon becomes apparent that the pair don't really know much about each other at all.

Where have I seen Adam Long? The British actor is known for his roles in Happy Valley, Bancroft, The Bay, Wolfe and Masters of the Air.

Siobhán McSweeney as Lisa Davies

Siobhan McSweeney in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Lisa? Travelling with her husband, McSweeney said of her character: "They're very successful business people who give an extra discount if you have a Trump sticker on your car. They know what they believe in and they know who they are."

Where have I seen Siobhán McSweeney? McSweeney is best known for her role in Derry Girls, having also recently hosted The Traitors Ireland and starred in Amandaland. She has also starred in Holding and Extraordinary.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Travis Davies

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Travis? Travis is married to Lisa and they come from the American South, also owning a few hotels. Ólafsson says of them that "they are self-made people and quite resilient people".

Where have I seen Ólafur Darri Ólafsson? The actor, screenwriter and producer is known for his roles in Severance, Somebody Somewhere, Trapped and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. He has also done voice acting in Ice Age, Kung Fu Panda and Lilo & Stitch.

Peter Gadiot as Carlos García Méndez

Peter Gadiot in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Who is Carlos? Another one of the plane passengers who works as a wrestler, but is also a dab hand at mechanics.

Where have I seen Peter Gadiot? The British actor is known for his roles in Queen of the South, Yellowjackets and Quantum Leap. He has also starred in Once Upon A Time in Wonderland, Silo and Matador.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premieres on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday 27th September.

Add Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.