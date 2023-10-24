The new four-part series is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and is being brought to the small screen by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

But the big name talent doesn't stop there, as the cast boasts the likes of Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) and Hugh Laurie (House), alongside newcomer leading actresses Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton.

The pair portray older and younger versions of protagonist Marie-Laure LeBlanc who, along with her father Daniel, has to flee Paris and continue to protect a sought-after diamond from getting into the possession of Nazis.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, the show also follows Marie-Laure's path as it collides with a teenager enlisted in Hitler's regime.

The recently released trailer teases an epic saga, but what about the people who are bringing this book to life? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of All the Light We Cannot See.

All the Light We Cannot See cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

The full cast list for All the Light We Cannot See is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters and where you've seen the actors before.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Nell Sutton as young Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig

Lars Eidinger as Reinhold Von Rumpel

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

Luna Wedler as Jutta

Andrea Deck as Sandrina

Ed Skrein as Herr Seidler

Aria Mia Loberti plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Who is Marie-Laure LeBlanc? At the heart of this story is Marie-Laure, a blind teenager who has to leave Paris after Nazi soldiers start occupying it during the Second World War. But finding refuge in the small town of Saint-Malo, Marie-Laure soon takes on a key role in the Resistance.

Where have I seen Aria Mia Loberti before? Leading this Netflix series isn't just a big deal because of the fanbase of the novel, but also because it marks Loberti's first on-screen role. Despite no acting training and having a background in academia, Loberti – who was born with a severe form of the rare genetic eye condition achromatopsia – won the worldwide search for a blind or low-vision actress for the character of Marie-Laure.

Nell Sutton plays young Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure and Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Where have I seen Nell Sutton before? Like Loberti, Sutton is also a newcomer to the world of TV, but has appeared on 2020 television adverts for the Guide Dogs charity. The youngster is from Gwynedd in Wales and was someone that director Levy was "instantly obsessed with" upon her audition.

Mark Ruffalo plays Daniel LeBlanc

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure and Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See. Timea Saghy/Netflix

Who is Daniel LeBlanc? Daniel is Marie-Laure's father, and is a curator at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Throughout Marie-Laure's life, he has sought to make her as independent as possible, teaching her various things to help her navigate life as a blind person.

Where have I seen Mark Ruffalo before? Ruffalo has been in numerous high-profile films over the years, including 13 Going on 30, Zodiac, Dark Waters and Foxcatcher. He is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in films like The Avengers and Iron Man 3.

Hugh Laurie plays Etienne LeBlanc

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Who is Etienne LeBlanc? A First World War veteran, Etienne now has agoraphobia, but uses his time in his attic to record messages for the French Resistance.

Where have I seen Hugh Laurie before? Laurie first gained recognition for his comedic double act with Stephen Fry in the '80s and '90s, but has gone on to star in numerous TV shows and movies including House, The Night Manager, Veep, Avenue 5 and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?. Outside of acting, Laurie has also released two blues albums.

Louis Hofmann plays Werner Pfennig

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig in All the Light We Cannot See. Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Who is Werner Pfennig? A complicated yet sensitive character, Werner is swept up in the war and drafted in to Hitler's regime to work on tracking down illegal radio broadcasts. It's in the world of radio that he shares a connection with Marie-Laure - and through her broadcasts, retains some hope.

Where have I seen Louis Hofmann before? Hoffman is best known for his role in Netflix's Dark as Jonas, but has also starred in BBC's Life After Life, Tom Sawyer and Land of Mine. He is set to feature alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Lars Eidinger plays Reinhold Von Rumpel

Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Who is Reinhold Von Rumpel? Von Rumpel is a terminally ill Nazi officer and former gemologist who is on the hunt for the prized diamond that the LeBlancs have in their possession.

Where have I seen Lars Eidinger before? The German actor has starred in numerous international and German productions in both TV and film, including White Noise, Dumbo, Irma Vep and Sense8.

Marion Bailey plays Madame Manec

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Who is Madame Manec? Madame Manec is Marie-Laure's great-aunt who is willing to put herself at risk in order to look after the people she loves the most.

Where have I seen Marion Bailey before? Bailey is best known for her roles in The Crown as The Queen Mother in seasons 3 and 4, as well as Mr Turner, Vera Drake, Endeavour and Obsession.

All the Light We Cannot See will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023.

