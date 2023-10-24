With such a stellar behind-the-scenes team at the helm of this series, the cast itself matches up with the likes of newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton, and Hollywood stars Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo all leading the series.

The series follows young Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father Daniel LeBlanc, who have to flee from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

But Marie-Laure's path also crosses with a teenager enlisted into Hitler’s regime, Werner, who shares a secret connection with Marie-Laure despite never having met her.

It's set to be an emotional ride of a series, like the novel, with fans anticipating just how Levy and Knight have brought the bestseller to life. Read on for everything you need to know about All the Light We Cannot See.

The series will be coming to Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023.

It will be made up of four episodes, each around the one hour mark.

All the Light We Cannot See cast

Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure and Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

The cast of All the Light We Cannot See is being led by some very exciting newcomer talent with both Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton playing the older and younger versions of protagonist, Marie-Laure.

Despite both not having had experience acting for a TV series, Levy said of casting young Sutton – who was born with congenital glaucoma – for the role: “At the time, I was already thinking of casting actresses who were blind or low vision to play Marie-Laure, but it wasn’t until I Zoomed with Nell that I realised I just couldn’t have an actress come in and fake it. It was wrong on every level. So, she was the catalyst."

Speaking to Netflix about landing the lead role, Loberti – who took part in the global search for actresses and was an academic prior to being cast – said: “I didn’t expect to find the career I felt like I was supposed to be doing my whole life. I never allowed myself to dream about acting when I was little. It was something I wanted to do, but couldn’t dream about.

"It was a bit like being a fighter pilot, I think. You just become used to people telling you what’s possible for you and you accept it. So I think that’s the most important thing to me: realising there’s some other little girl who’s lining up her family’s chairs to do a one-woman show, like I did, but knowing she actually can do this.”

The full cast list for All the Light We Cannot See is as follows.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Nell Sutton as young Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig

Lars Eidinger as Reinhold Von Rumpel

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

Luna Wedler as Jutta

All the Light We Cannot See plot

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

The new series is based on the 2015 bestselling and Pulitzer prize-winning book of the same name by Anthony Doerr.

The series follows the story of a blind French girl and German soldier whose paths collide in the final days of the second world war. Marie-Laure and her father have fled Paris after the city was occupied by German soldiers and are guarding a special diamond so that it doesn't get taken by Nazis.

According to the synopsis: "Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

"Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope."

It continues: "Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times."

Is there a trailer for All the Light We Cannot See?

There sure is. It's safe to say that both the teaser trailer and the official trailer have gone down a treat with fans as they've both amassed millions of views.

The official trailer was released earlier this October and gives us a longer look at the epic war tale. You can watch it below.

The teaser trailer was released six months ago and gave fans their first glimpse of Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie in action, as well as being introduced to our newcomer leads.

You can also watch the teaser below.

All the Light We Cannot See will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr is available to buy now.

